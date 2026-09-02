/Tata Motors sells 67,753 cars in August 2026; EVs see 94% YoY growth

Mumbai: August 2026 emerged as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.'s strongest month of this financial year. The company sold 67,753 vehicles (ICE + EVs) in August 2026, across India and overseas. That's up 56% from August 2025, when it sold 43,315 units.
Domestic PV sales alone touched 65,253 units. That's a 59% jump from the same month last year, and the highest monthly number Tata has hit this financial year. International shipments also had a record month, with 2,500 units sent abroad, up 8% from last year.
As for the electric vehicles, Tata sold 16,549 EVs in August, combining domestic and export numbers. That's a 94% rise from the 8,540 units it sold in August 2025. EVs have never sold this well for Tata in a single month before. This surge pushed Tata's EV market share to 43.74%, based on Vahan registration data.
The Tata Punch had a big month too. According to the company, Punch recorded its highest-ever domestic monthly sales, cementing its spot as one of India's favourite compact SUVs. The electric version, Punch.ev, also had its best month ever.
Tata's overall Vahan market share for passenger vehicles rose to 14.7% in August 2026. The company also pointed to steady demand for its CNG lineup, showing that customers still want practical, budget-friendly options alongside EVs and petrol models.
India’s top 5 carmakers in August 2026 (in terms of sales)
1. Maruti Suzuki- 1,76,971 units
2. Tata Motors- 65,253 units
3. Mahindra- 59,257 units
4. Hyundai- 54,396 units
5. Kia- 29,042 units
While Maruti Suzuki retained the top spot with total sales of 2,19,220 units, Tata Motors claimed the second spot with 65,253 units. Mahindra, Hyundai and Kia secured the third, fourth and fifth spots on the list, reporting total sales of 59,257 units, 54,396 units and 29,042 units, respectively.
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