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Tata Motors sells 67,753 cars in August 2026; EVs see 94% YoY growth

While Maruti Suzuki retained the top spot with total sales of 2,19,220 units, Tata Motors claimed the second spot with 65,253 units.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Tata Motors sells 67,753 cars in August 2026; EVs see 94% YoY growth
Image Credit: Tata Motors sells 67,753 cars in August 2026; EVs see 94% YoY growth

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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