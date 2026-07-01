/Tata Motors sold 1,82,574 cars and SUVs in Q1 FY27: One in every 3 new bookings is for EV

Mumbai: The first quarter of FY27 has marked a strong start for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. The company sold 1,82,574 cars and SUVs in Q1 FY27, up 46 percent compared to 1,24,809 units in Q1 FY26. This includes both domestic and international market sales, and the numbers tell a clear story: Tata is growing fast, and its EV business is growing even faster.
EV sales more than double
EV volumes in Q1 FY27 hit 34,467 units, up 112 percent year-on-year from 16,231 units in Q1 FY26. EV penetration as a share of Tata's total sales has now scaled to a new high of 23 percent. Even more telling is the booking data: one in every three new bookings received, which works out to 33 percent, is for an electric vehicle.
June 2026 alone was a record month for Tata. The company sold 63,083 units in the month, a 69 percent jump year-on-year. Within that, EV sales hit 14,800 units, nearly tripling compared to June 2025, making it the highest-ever monthly EV sales figure for the brand.
What's driving the growth
Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, pointed to strong customer demand and the success of recent launches as the key factors. He said, "This performance was fueled by robust customer demand and the success of our recent launches. Our leadership in electric mobility further strengthened during the quarter, with EV volumes more than doubling to record 112% growth YoY."
He further mentioned, "The response to the new avatars of Tiago and Punch have been overwhelming with bookings surging across powertrain, reaffirming the strength of our multi-powertrain strategy. We are seeing encouraging growth in EV adoption across segments and the strong momentum in the entry EV category signals rapid mainstreaming of electric mobility across India."
International business
Exports grew 148 percent year-on-year in Q1 FY27, from 970 units to 2,408 units, with June 2026 alone seeing 554 percent growth compared to June 2025.
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