/Tata Motors sold 1,82,574 cars and SUVs in Q1 FY27: One in every 3 new bookings is for EV

EV sales more than double

EV volumes in Q1 FY27 hit 34,467 units, up 112 percent year-on-year from 16,231 units in Q1 FY26. EV penetration as a share of Tata's total sales has now scaled to a new high of 23 percent. Even more telling is the booking data: one in every three new bookings received, which works out to 33 percent, is for an electric vehicle.