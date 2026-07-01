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Tata Motors sold 1,82,574 cars and SUVs in Q1 FY27: One in every 3 new bookings is for EV

The first quarter of FY27 has marked a strong start for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. The company sold 1,82,574 cars and SUVs in Q1 FY27, up 46 percent compared to 1,24,809 units in Q1 FY26.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Tata Motors sold 1,82,574 cars and SUVs in Q1 FY27: One in every 3 new bookings is for EV
Image Credit: Tata Motors sold 1,82,574 cars and SUVs in Q1 FY27: One in every 3 new bookings is for EV

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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