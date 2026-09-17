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Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 1 pc from October 1

Tata Motors will increase prices across its commercial vehicle range by up to 1 per cent from October 1, 2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 1 pc from October 1
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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