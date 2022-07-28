The semiconductor shortage and post-pandemic increase in demand for cars have loaded automakers with unserved bookings, translating into long waiting periods. While the models like the Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Creta have been topping the charts for boasting the longest waiting periods, Tata Motors’ line-up isn’t too far behind in this regard. Select models from Tata Motors’ stable have waiting periods as long as up to 6 months. However, certain Tata cars are easily available with a very short waiting period of only a week or even lesser. Well, read on to know the exact waiting periods on the company's model line-up.

Tata Punch

The Punch entered the Indian market with a warm response. The micro SUV is posting big numbers on the sales tally. Resultantly, it also boasts the longest waiting period in the company’s lineup, which extends from 3 to 26 weeks depending upon the variant you choose.

Tata Nexon

Next on the list is the Nexon. The compact SUV is currently the best-selling model of the brand, and it is also the highest-selling SUV in the country. The Nexon currently has a waiting period that goes up to 20 weeks for the automatic variants, whereas the waiting period on manual trims ranges between 8 to 10 weeks.

Tata Tiago

The most affordable offering of the brand - Tiago, has a waiting period ranging from 3 to 20 weeks. The base-spec CNG trim of the hatchback will take around 20 weeks for delivery from the date of bookings, whereas the top-spec iCNG variant has a short waiting period of 3 weeks only. Talking of petrol variants, the manual trims have a waiting period of 5 to 8 weeks, while the AMT trims have a waiting period of 12 to 14 weeks.

Tata Tigor

The compact sedan of the homegrown brand has a waiting period of 6 to 8 weeks for CNG and petrol-manual trims. The AMT-equipped iteration of the Tigor will take anywhere between 12 to 14 weeks for delivery.

Tata Altroz

The Altroz is the company’s premium hatchback and rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. It has a waiting period of around 10 weeks with the oil burner. The automatic version of the Altroz boasts a waiting period of roughly 8 weeks. On the other hand, the petrol-manual variants of the Altroz have a waiting period of only 3 to 5 weeks.

Tata Harrier and Safari

The Harrier and Safari remain the top-of-the-line products from Tata Motors’ stable. The SUVs currently boast a waiting period of 3 to 5 weeks only.