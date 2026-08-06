/Tata Nexon Camo Edition launched at Rs 9.99 lakh - Bigger screen, built-in dashcam and more

Tata Motors has introduced a new special edition of the Nexon, called the Camo Edition, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It's available for a limited time only and is based on the Creative trim and above. It gets exclusive colours, camo-themed styling touches, a bigger touchscreen, and a built-in dashcam, while the engine options stay exactly the same.
Prices for the Camo Edition range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.94 lakh (ex-showroom), spread across the Creative, Creative+ S, Creative+ PS, Fearless+ PS, and Fearless+ A PS trims, depending on which engine you pick. It goes up against the usual rivals in this space, the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, and Kia Syros.
What’s new?
The Camo Edition brings two new exterior colours, Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud. It also gets Camo badges on the front fenders and a perforated Camo pattern on the front headrests.
The biggest upgrade is inside the cabin. Tata has swapped in a bigger 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen, replacing the 10.25-inch unit found on the equivalent Nexon variants.
There's also a new built-in dashcam that works alongside the 360-degree camera system. The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is carried over unchanged.
Beyond the Camo-specific additions, the Nexon keeps its usual feature list, including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a JBL nine-speaker sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, connected car tech, a 360-degree camera with blind-view monitoring, and ADAS, depending on which variant you go for.
Engine options stay the same too. You can pick between the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel, or the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with CNG. Power outputs are unchanged as well, with 120hp and 170Nm on petrol, 115hp and 260Nm on diesel, and 100hp and 170Nm running on CNG.
Depending on the engine and variant, you can choose between a 6-speed manual, an AMT, or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "Since its launch a decade ago, the Nexon has provided comfortable, safe and enjoyable journeys for over 1.1 million families, becoming one of India's most iconic nameplates with an unmissable presence on the roads."
He further added, "The Nexon CAMO carries that spirit forward, with two striking new colours and an elevated technology package that makes it the most distinctive Nexon yet."
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