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Tata Nexon Camo Edition launched at Rs 9.99 lakh - Bigger screen, built-in dashcam and more

The Camo Edition brings two new exterior colours, Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud. It also gets Camo badges on the front fenders and a perforated Camo pattern on the front headrests.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Tata Nexon Camo Edition launched at Rs 9.99 lakh - Bigger screen, built-in dashcam and more
Image Credit: Tata Nexon Camo Edition launched at Rs 9.99 lakh - Bigger screen, built-in dashcam and more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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