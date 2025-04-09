Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Performance, Ride Quality, And Handling Insights

Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Tata Nexon EV, once the best-selling electric car in India, now faces tough competition from rivals. Currently, it is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh, ex-showroom with two battery pack options- 30kWh and 45kWh. I (Lakshya Rana) recently had the chance to experience the 45kWh model. After driving it for 10 days, here are my observations on its performance.

Continuing with my experience behind the wheel of the Tata Nexon EV 45, the overall drive was smooth and comfortable. This electric SUV offers three distinct driving modes—Eco, City, and Sport—each modifying the motor's response and battery performance, catering to the specific needs. Its motor cranks out a maximum power of 106 kW and peak torque of 215 Nm.

Eco Mode: In Eco mode, the motor delivers adequate performance while prioritizing efficiency. While acceleration felt a bit mild in this mode, it's ideal for those looking to maximise the vehicle's range.

Regenerative braking set to Level 3 further enhanced the driving range, enabling a near one-pedal driving experience. To get the maximum range out of its 45 kWh battery pack, the eco mode is really useful.

City Mode: City mode offers a balance between performance and efficiency. In this mode, the car feels easy to drive in everyday traffic, with smooth power delivery and a decent response from the motor.

Compared to Eco mode, the range is slightly lower in City mode, but the motor's performance improves, with better acceleration. Also, the car feels a little quick with linear power delivery.

Sports Mode: To experience its thrilling performance, this should be your go-to drive mode. The sports mode is all about performance while range takes a back seat. Acceleration becomes much more responsive, making highway drives fun.

In Sports mode, the instant torque delivery made a noticeable difference when compared to Eco mode or City mode. However, if you drive in Sports mode, you’ll need to charge it more frequently because the battery power consumption increases.

Ride And Handling: The overall ride quality is comfortable. While the suspension does a fair job of absorbing road bumps, the ride feels firm at lower speeds, especially over rough patches. At higher speeds, the vehicle remains stable and planted. It grips well around the corners. However, there's a noticeable body roll during aggressive cornering.

The two-spoke steering wheel, featuring an illuminated Tata logo, feels good in hand. While it offers a decent grip, there’s still some room for improvement in terms of feedback and responsiveness.