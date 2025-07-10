Tata Nexon EV, Curvv EV Now Come With Free Lifetime Battery Warranty - Check How You Benefit

Free Lifetime EV Battery Warranty: Tata Motors has announced a Lifetime HV Battery Warranty for two of its electric SUVs, the Curvv EV SUV Coupe and Nexon EV 45 kWh. The lifetime warranty is available to both new first-time buyers and current owners who are registered as the first owners of either of these two SUVs. This means anyone who has already bought or is planning to buy any of these cars will now enjoy long-term peace of mind, without worrying about expensive battery replacements.

"This new warranty not only supports the progressive development of long-term resale value for EVs but also complements the significant savings in running costs (estimated at Rs 8–9 lakh over 10 years), creating a compelling ownership proposition", according to the official statement. Notably, the Lifetime HV Battery Warranty was first introduced with the recently launched Harrier EV.

Commenting on the development, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “By democratising premium EV technology, we have played a significant role in advancing India’s EV category’s exponential growth. One of the key factors behind this growth is the ability to instill confidence amongst customers for a worry-free ownership experience."

He further said, "Today, we are proud to extend this feeling even further with the introduction of the Lifetime HV Battery Warranty solution for all customers of the Curvv EV and Nexon EV 45 kWh. By offering this unprecedented assurance, we are enabling a truly carefree, future-ready ownership journey for every TATA.ev buyer."

Additionally, as a part of an exclusive loyalty program for existing TATA.ev owners, the company is providing a direct benefit of Rs 50,000 on the purchase of the Curvv EV and the Nexon EV 45 kWh.