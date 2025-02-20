Tata Nexon EV Real World Range Test: Did It Live Up To Expectations? Check Details

Tata Nexon EV Range Test: The Tata Nexon EV, one of the best-selling electric SUVs in India, is priced between Rs 12.49 Lakh and Rs 17.19 Lakh, ex-showroom. It comes with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 45 kWh, offering a claimed range of 325 km and 489 km respectively. However, real-world conditions affect an EV’s range. Therefore, to test it, I (Lakshya Rana) took a 45 kWh variant of Nexon EV out for a spin and conducted a real-world range test.

Test Conditions And Setup

The car was fully charged using a 7.3 kWh AC charger before the test. Since it was winter, the AC remained off to optimize energy consumption. I drove in Eco mode for maximum efficiency. The car was loaded with four passengers, with a total weight of around 270-280 kg.

The route covered different types of roads:

-- 200 km on a national highway (average cruising speed 90-110 km/h).

-- 60 km on a state highway (average cruising speed 40-60 km/h).

-- Rest in rural areas (average cruising speed 20-30 km/h).

Battery And Range

At the start, the instrument cluster showed a projected 384 km range (as seen in photo 1). At the end of the test, the remaining projected range dropped to 75 km with 19% battery left (seen in photo 2). The car covered 293.7 km in total using 81% battery with an average energy consumption of 126 Wh/km.

If we account for the remaining 19% battery as per the given performance, the estimated real-world range would be around 360-380 km on a full charge. This is lower than the claimed 489 km range, but still practical for everyday use.

Key Observations

High-Speed Impact On Range: A large portion of the drive (200 km) was on the national highway at high speeds (90-110 km/h). If it had been driven at lower speeds, the range could have been higher as the higher speed drains the battery faster.

Mixed-Terrain Efficiency: On state highways (40-60 km/h) and rural roads (20-30 km/h), energy consumption was more efficient as some amount of power was recovered through the car’s regenerative braking. This suggests that city driving would provide a better range.

Effect Of Load On Range: The car was carrying four passengers, which added extra weight, and slightly affected efficiency. A lighter load could have improved the range by reducing energy consumption.

Verdict

It performed well in real-world driving conditions. While the claimed 489 km range was not achieved, a real-world range of 360-380 km is sufficient for most users. In city conditions, the range is expected to be higher due to lower speeds and better energy recovery.