Tata Nexon Gets Major Safety Upgrade, Now Equipped With ADAS - Check Price And More

Mumbai: Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automotive manufacturers, announced the inclusion of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in its Nexon lineup, along with exclusive Red DARK editions, available across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains. While the ADAS variants start at Rs 13.53 lakh, the Red DARK edition is priced from Rs 12.44 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

With the addition of ADAS features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and more, the Nexon now offers an even higher level of safety. Notably, Nexon was the first car in the country to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It is also the only SUV with dual 5-star ratings from both GNCAP and BNCAP.

New Variants And Prices (Ex-Showroom)

Fearless +PS DCA ADAS- 13.53 Lakhs

Petrol MT Red DARK- 12.44 Lakhs

Petrol DCA with ADAS Red DARK- 13.81 Lakhs

CNG MT Red DARK- 13.36 Lakhs

Diesel MT Red DARK- 13.52 Lakhs

Diesel AMT Red DARK- 14.15 Lakhs

Tata Nexon Red Dark

The Red Dark edition enhances Nexon’s premium appeal and desirability with red-themed accents. Finished in exclusive Atlas Black, the Nexon Red Dark features a Dark mascot with red lettering, along with a piano black grille surround, roof rails, and skid plates that complete its stealthy look.

Inside, the Granite Black cabin with red highlights includes red leatherette ventilated front seats with diamond quilting and contrast red stitching; red accents on the dashboard and center console; and Dark-embroidered headrests.

Official Statement

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "The Nexon has become the no. 1 selling car in India in September 2025 - a major milestone that reflects the trust and preference of customers across the country. As part of this celebration, we are introducing the Red DARK Edition and expanding the Nexon portfolio with advanced safety technologies."

He further said, "The recent GST amendments further strengthen its value proposition, making it the unanimous choice of Indian customers. This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering products that embody progress, performance, and purpose, while evolving to meet the aspirations of modern Indian customers."