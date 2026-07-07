/Tata Nexon, Harrier EV to get new rivals as Mahindra prepares two SUV launches

Mahindra BE 07: What to expect

The BE 07 will become the second model under Mahindra's BE electric vehicle brand. It will also be the fourth product in India to use the company's dedicated INGLO EV platform. While Mahindra has not yet revealed official powertrain details, the BE 07 is expected to borrow the 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs from the BE 6. A driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge is likely.