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Tata Nexon, Harrier EV to get new rivals as Mahindra prepares two SUV launches

The Vision S will be an important product for Mahindra, as it will be the first production vehicle based on the company's new NU-IQ platform, which supports both petrol and electric powertrains.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Tata Nexon, Harrier EV to get new rivals as Mahindra prepares two SUV launches
Image Credit: Mahindra Vision S concept

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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