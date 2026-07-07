/Tata Nexon, Harrier EV to get new rivals as Mahindra prepares two SUV launches

Mahindra is working on its upcoming Vision S and BE 07 SUVs. Both models have been spotted testing several times. They are expected to make their official debut towards the end of 2026. The Vision S will be an important product for Mahindra, as it will be the first production vehicle based on the company's new NU-IQ platform, which supports both petrol and electric powertrains. It can also accommodate front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups.
Mahindra Vision S: What to expect
The Vision S is expected to be a rugged lifestyle SUV measuring under four metres in length. It will compete with upcoming models such as the Renault Boreal/Bridger and Tata Scarlet, while also taking on popular compact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza and Skoda Kylaq.
Spy shots suggest that the production version will stay close to the Vision S concept showcased earlier. The SUV is expected to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into the dashboard. The display size could be around 12.3 inches.
Higher variants may come loaded with features such as leatherette upholstery, powered front seats, ventilated seats, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS with radar-based safety functions.
Mahindra BE 07: What to expect
The BE 07 will become the second model under Mahindra's BE electric vehicle brand. It will also be the fourth product in India to use the company's dedicated INGLO EV platform. While Mahindra has not yet revealed official powertrain details, the BE 07 is expected to borrow the 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs from the BE 6. A driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge is likely.
The production model is expected to remain largely faithful to the BE 07 concept. Test vehicles have revealed several design details, including sharp projector headlamps, flush door handles, black alloy wheels, front parking sensors, a coupe-like roofline and vertically stacked LED tail lamps.
Mahindra is expected to position the BE 07 as a premium electric SUV. As a result, it could offer a long list of features, including Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual digital screens and ventilated front seats.
Mahindra BE 07 will compete with SUVs like the Tata Harrier EV, Tata Sierra EV and the BYD Atto 3.
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