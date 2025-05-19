Citroen C3 CNG Price, Features, And Specifications: The Citroen C3 is now available with the CNG fuel option through retrofitting in all four variants. Customers can opt for CNG kit retrofitting across the C3 hatchback lineup at any Citroen dealership. However, the CNG variants come at an extra cost of Rs 93,000 over the standard petrol counterparts.

Citroen C3 CNG Variants Price List

Citroen C3 Live CNG - Rs 7.16 lakh, ex-showroom

Citroen C3 Feel CNG - Rs 7.41 lakh. ex-showroom

Citroen C3 Feel (O) CNG - Rs 8.45 lakh, ex-showroom

Citroen C3 Shine CNG - Rs 9.09 lakh, ex-showroom

According to Citroen, the C3 with a dealership-retrofitted CNG kit delivers mileage up to 28.1 km/kg, significantly reducing fuel expenses. It also offers the flexibility of switching between petrol and CNG fuel options. The CNG kit is paired with a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 115 Nm.

Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the carmaker has not yet revealed the power and torque figures of the C3 CNG variants. Furthermore, the carmaker claims that the rear suspension of the hatchback has also been updated.

The carmaker said, "Specially tuned rear shock absorbers, reinforced suspension springs, and an anti-roll bar deliver a planted and comfortable ride, preserving Citroen’s hallmark advanced comfort suspension, providing a flying carpet ride even with added CNG kit."

Notably, the Citroen C3 CNG will compete with Tata Punch iCNG, available in the price range of Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 10.17 lakh, ex-showroom.