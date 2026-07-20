New Delhi: The Tata Punch has crossed 8 lakh units in domestic sales, becoming the second SUV in Tata Motors' current passenger vehicle lineup, after the Nexon, to reach this milestone. The figures combine wholesales of the Punch petrol, CNG, and electric versions, since Tata Motors does not report separate numbers for its ICE and EV models. The company reached this milestone less than five months after the Punch crossed the 7 lakh-unit mark in early February this year.