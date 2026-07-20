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Tata Punch crosses 8 lakh sales milestone, becomes Tata's second SUV to do so

Its closest direct rivals are the Hyundai Exter and Citroën C3, while budget-conscious buyers also compare it to entry-level sub-compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
Tata Punch crosses 8 lakh sales milestone, becomes Tata's second SUV to do so
Image Credit: Tata Punch crosses 8 lakh sales milestone, becomes Tata&#039;s second SUV to do so

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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