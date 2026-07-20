New Delhi: The Tata Punch has crossed 8 lakh units in domestic sales, becoming the second SUV in Tata Motors' current passenger vehicle lineup, after the Nexon, to reach this milestone. The figures combine wholesales of the Punch petrol, CNG, and electric versions, since Tata Motors does not report separate numbers for its ICE and EV models. The company reached this milestone less than five months after the Punch crossed the 7 lakh-unit mark in early February this year.
The company dispatched 7,97,479 units of the Punch between its launch in October 2021 and the end of June 2026. The remaining 2,521 units needed to cross the 8 lakh mark were sold within the first few days of July.
Highest-ever monthly wholesales
The Punch recorded its highest-ever monthly wholesales in June 2026, with 21,006 units dispatched. It was also India's bestselling SUV in the first quarter of FY2027, with 60,321 units sold during the period. Monthly sales have crossed the 20,000-unit mark on three occasions since the model's launch, and all three instances occurred this year.
Between February and June 2026, the Punch added another 1 lakh units to its tally. Monthly wholesales during this period stood at 18,748 units in February, 20,977 in March, 19,107 in April, 20,208 in May, and 21,006 in June.
Tata Punch facelift
Tata Motors had launched the Punch facelift in January this year, introducing exterior and interior updates, additional features, and new powertrain options. The lineup now includes a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a CNG-AMT option, and an updated Punch EV with revised battery choices, along with a Battery-as-a-Service programme.
Price
Currently, the Punch comes in petrol, CNG, and electric versions, spread across 32 variants. Petrol prices start at Rs 5.70 lakh, CNG starts at Rs 6.80 lakh, and the updated Punch EV starts at Rs 9.69 lakh, all ex-showroom.
Rivals
Its closest direct rivals are the Hyundai Exter and Citroën C3, while budget-conscious buyers also compare it to entry-level sub-compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.
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