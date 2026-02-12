Tata Punch EV facelift arrives Feb 20 - Sierra EV coming around mid-2026

Upcoming Tata Electric Cars: Tata Motors is all set to expand its electric vehicle lineup. The company will introduce two new EVs soon. These include the Punch EV facelift and the all-new Sierra EV. The updated Punch EV will launch on 20th February. The Sierra EV is expected to arrive around mid-2026. Both SUVs will sit in different price segments and will target different types of buyers. Here's what we know so far.

Tata Punch EV Facelift

The 2026 Punch EV will not see major design changes. Updates will be small but noticeable. Teaser images show that the black strip that earlier connected the headlights is gone now. It also gets a revised closed grille. The bumper and scuff plate look updated. New alloy wheels are expected too. Tata may also introduce fresh colour options.

Inside the cabin, changes will be modest. The facelifted model is likely to get new seat upholstery and trim finishes. A bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also expected. Some reports suggest that Tata might offer a Level 2 ADAS package. Most other features will likely continue from the current version.

Mechanically, things should remain the same. The Punch EV will continue with two battery choices: 25kWh and 35kWh. The smaller pack offers a claimed range of 265km. The larger battery delivers a claimed 365km on a full charge.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata has not revealed full details of the Sierra EV yet. However, the electric SUV is expected to get EV-focused design tweaks. These may include a blanked-off grille and redesigned bumpers. Software updates and new tech features are also likely.

The Sierra EV is expected to borrow its powertrain from the Harrier EV. The Harrier EV comes with 65kWh and 75kWh battery options. The 65kWh version delivers a claimed range of 538km. It produces 235bhp and 315Nm of torque. The bigger 75kWh battery offers 390bhp and 504Nm.

The Sierra EV could also get a dual-motor or all-wheel-drive setup.