Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016140https://zeenews.india.com/auto/tata-punch-ev-facelift-arrives-feb-20-sierra-ev-coming-around-mid-2026-3016140.html
NewsAutoTata Punch EV facelift arrives Feb 20 - Sierra EV coming around mid-2026
AUTO NEWS

Tata Punch EV facelift arrives Feb 20 - Sierra EV coming around mid-2026

Upcoming Electric Cars: Tata Motors is all set to expand its electric vehicle lineup. The company will introduce two new EVs soon. These include the Punch EV facelift and the all-new Sierra EV.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tata Punch EV facelift arrives Feb 20 - Sierra EV coming around mid-2026

Upcoming Tata Electric Cars: Tata Motors is all set to expand its electric vehicle lineup. The company will introduce two new EVs soon. These include the Punch EV facelift and the all-new Sierra EV. The updated Punch EV will launch on 20th February. The Sierra EV is expected to arrive around mid-2026. Both SUVs will sit in different price segments and will target different types of buyers. Here's what we know so far.

Tata Punch EV Facelift
The 2026 Punch EV will not see major design changes. Updates will be small but noticeable. Teaser images show that the black strip that earlier connected the headlights is gone now. It also gets a revised closed grille. The bumper and scuff plate look updated. New alloy wheels are expected too. Tata may also introduce fresh colour options.

Inside the cabin, changes will be modest. The facelifted model is likely to get new seat upholstery and trim finishes. A bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also expected. Some reports suggest that Tata might offer a Level 2 ADAS package. Most other features will likely continue from the current version.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mechanically, things should remain the same. The Punch EV will continue with two battery choices: 25kWh and 35kWh. The smaller pack offers a claimed range of 265km. The larger battery delivers a claimed 365km on a full charge.

Tata Sierra EV
Tata has not revealed full details of the Sierra EV yet. However, the electric SUV is expected to get EV-focused design tweaks. These may include a blanked-off grille and redesigned bumpers. Software updates and new tech features are also likely.

The Sierra EV is expected to borrow its powertrain from the Harrier EV. The Harrier EV comes with 65kWh and 75kWh battery options. The 65kWh version delivers a claimed range of 538km. It produces 235bhp and 315Nm of torque. The bigger 75kWh battery offers 390bhp and 504Nm. 

The Sierra EV could also get a dual-motor or all-wheel-drive setup.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Babar Azam
IND vs PAK: Babar Azam brutally trolled on Pakistan TV show, video goes viral
Jasmine Sandlas concert
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops concert midway in Delhi, calls out men
Ramadan 2026
Ramadan 2026: Check dates, moon sighting, and prayer timings across countries
Power Bank
Power Banks for Travel, Work & Everyday Life
T20 World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup Super Over Rules Explained: What happens if the 2nd 'Super Over'
AI-171 crash
Italian media claims AI-171 pilot deliberately triggered fatal Ahmedabad crash
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 12-02-2026 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
JEE Mains Result 2026
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: NTA announces Revised Date
Sports car crash
Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after 'driver swap' attempt fails
Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Techie stabs retired Navy Captain father, dentist mother to death