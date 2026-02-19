Tata Punch EV facelift launching tomorrow - Expected price, changes and new features

Tata Punch EV facelift launch updates: The facelifted Tata Punch EV is all set to launch tomorrow, February 20. With this update, Tata Motors' smallest electric SUV will get a sharper design, more features and possibly improved range. Here are five key things you might want to know about the new Punch EV.

Exterior

The design update is subtle but noticeable. At the front, the Punch EV gets a new bumper with a cleaner look, a larger air dam and bigger headlamp clusters with black surrounds. The connected LED DRL has been removed, but the slim DRLs and nose-mounted charging flap remain. A new textured faux silver skid plate adds a fresh touch.

From the side, the silhouette stays the same. You still get the ‘Tata.ev’ badge on the doors and 16-inch dual-tone aero alloy wheels. The C-pillar-mounted rear door handles also continue, giving it a quirky appeal. The rear design is yet to be fully revealed, but it is expected to get connected LED tail lamps and a revised bumper.

Interior

Inside, the updates are expected to be small but useful. New upholstery, a refreshed cabin theme and better seat comfort with improved thigh support are likely. The two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, floating infotainment screen and rotary gear selector will remain. A larger 12.3-inch touchscreen may replace the current unit to boost the tech feel.

Features and safety

The updated model could add a powered driver seat, a bigger infotainment screen and new graphics for the 10.25-inch digital cluster. Existing features like a voice-enabled sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charger, ambient lighting and air purifier will continue.

On the safety side, six airbags, ESC, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill hold, 360-degree camera and rear sensors will remain. ADAS features may also be introduced.

Powertrain options

The facelift is expected to continue with the 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs. Tata may retune the powertrains for better efficiency. A larger 40kWh battery pack, borrowed from the Nexon, is also likely.

Expected price and rivals

Prices are likely to range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), slightly higher than the current model. It will mainly rival the Citroen eC3. It can also be seen as an alternative to the MG Windsor EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and its bigger sibling, the Tata Nexon EV.