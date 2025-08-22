Tata Punch EV To Face Tough Fight: Maruti And Hyundai’s Compact EVs Coming Soon!

Upcoming Compact Electric Cars: The Tata Punch EV, launched in early 2024, is one of the best-selling electric cars in India. It helped Tata to achieve a significant market share in the EV market. But the competition is rising with more carmakers offering EVs. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are now preparing to launch their compact EVs: the Maruti Fronx EV and the Hyundai Inster EV. Both will challenge the Tata Punch EV. However, official launch timelines have not been released yet, but reports suggest the Hyundai Inster EV will debut in 2026, while the Maruti Fronx EV may arrive by 2027. Here’s what we know so far.

Maruti Fronx EV

Maruti has not launched any EVs in India yet, but the brand has promised to bring in 6 electric cars by 2030. Expected models include the e-Vitara, WagonR EV, Swift EV, Fronx EV, Hustler EV and a premium compact SUV. However, the Fronx EV is still under wraps, but if it is under development, then it's expected to get EV design touches like a closed grille, EV badges and new alloy wheels. Reports say it might offer multiple battery pack options with a claimed range of 350 to 400km per single charge.

Hyundai Inster EV

The Inster EV will be Hyundai's entry-level electric SUV for India. Built on the E-GMP platform, it will be produced at Hyundai's Sriperumbudur plant using locally sourced Exide batteries. Globally, the Inster EV comes with two battery options - a 42kWh pack with 97bhp (300km range) and a 49kWh pack with 115bhp (355km range). The India-spec version is expected to use the same setup.

Being a Hyundai, the Inster EV will also be loaded with features. Expect ADAS safety tech, 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring, auto climate control, and dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrument display.