Tata Punch Facelift 2026: Spy Images Reveal Changes; Check Expected Updates And Launch Timeline

Tata Punch Facelift: The upcoming 2026 Tata Punch facelift has been spotted testing again, with the latest spy images suggesting the model is now close to its production-ready form. Two test vehicles were seen together, offering a clearer look at the updates Tata Motors is preparing for its popular compact SUV. The facelifted version appears to draw design inspiration from the Punch EV, according to Rush Lane.

Updated Exterior Design

The test vehicles remain partially camouflaged, but several changes are visible. The front bumper appears to be redesigned, and there are signs of an ADAS module integrated into the lower section. The grille now features two horizontal slats, while the LED daytime running lights look slimmer. The headlights appear vertically positioned, similar to those on the Punch EV.

The clamshell bonnet design continues, and the alloy wheels appear to be new, though still fully covered. The body cladding remains similar to the current model, with thick, unpainted panels along the sides.

Interior Changes and New Features Expected

Earlier spy shots suggested the facelifted Punch will receive a redesigned dashboard and centre console. A larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo are expected. The car may also get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, and other comfort features. A 360-degree camera setup could be offered, supporting enhanced safety and visibility.

Powertrain Likely to Remain Unchanged

Mechanically, the 2026 Tata Punch is expected to continue with the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The CNG variant is also likely to return, featuring dual-cylinder technology. Transmission options are expected to remain the same, with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Expected Launch Timeline

The updated Tata Punch is expected to make its official debut in the first half of 2026.