Tata Punch Facelift Vs Hyundai Exter: Price, Engine, Safety, Build Quality, Interior & Exterior Features - Compared

The Tata Punch facelift and Hyundai Exter are two popular micro-SUVs in India's under Rs10-lakh segment. Both attract buyers seeking compact SUVs for city and occasional highway use. Here's how they compare on key features and specifications.

Prices and Positioning

The Punch facelift starts at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Exter begins around Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter's top variants cost slightly more than the Punch's highest trims. Both offer manual and AMT gearbox options and compete directly on features and value.

Engines and Performance

Both SUVs use 1.2-litre petrol engines. The Punch's 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit produces slightly more power and torque, while the Exter's four-cylinder engine offers smoother refinement. Both deliver comparable fuel efficiency, with the Punch slightly ahead in claimed petrol ARAI figures. The Exter also offers a CNG option with high claimed economy.

Interior and Features

The Exter feels more feature-rich, with advanced connected car tech, digital displays, and a sunroof on many variants. The Punch counters with strong safety features and a simpler, practical interior.

Safety and Build

The Punch earns a 5-star GNCAP crash safety rating, appealing to safety-focused buyers. The Exter provides a comprehensive safety package, including six airbags, hill-start assist, seat belt reminders, and more.

Space and Practicality

The Exter offers a more spacious cabin and longer wheelbase, feeling roomier for passengers. The Punch emphasizes robust build quality and high ride height, favored for road presence and ruggedness.

Which Is Better?

The Tata Punch facelift excels in safety, torque, and rugged appeal. The Hyundai Exter leads in features, refinement, and bootspace. However, the choice depends on individual priorities, comfort, and overall features.