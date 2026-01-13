Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006328https://zeenews.india.com/auto/tata-punch-facelift-vs-hyundai-exter-price-engine-safety-build-quality-interior-exterior-features-compared-3006328.html
NewsAutoTata Punch Facelift Vs Hyundai Exter: Price, Engine, Safety, Build Quality, Interior & Exterior Features - Compared
TATA PUNCH FACELIFT

Tata Punch Facelift Vs Hyundai Exter: Price, Engine, Safety, Build Quality, Interior & Exterior Features - Compared

The Punch facelift starts at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Exter begins around Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter's top variants cost slightly more than the Punch's highest trims.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tata Punch Facelift Vs Hyundai Exter: Price, Engine, Safety, Build Quality, Interior & Exterior Features - Compared

The Tata Punch facelift and Hyundai Exter are two popular micro-SUVs in India's under Rs10-lakh segment. Both attract buyers seeking compact SUVs for city and occasional highway use. Here's how they compare on key features and specifications.

Prices and Positioning

The Punch facelift starts at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Exter begins around Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter's top variants cost slightly more than the Punch's highest trims. Both offer manual and AMT gearbox options and compete directly on features and value.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Engines and Performance

Both SUVs use 1.2-litre petrol engines. The Punch's 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit produces slightly more power and torque, while the Exter's four-cylinder engine offers smoother refinement. Both deliver comparable fuel efficiency, with the Punch slightly ahead in claimed petrol ARAI figures. The Exter also offers a CNG option with high claimed economy.

Interior and Features

The Exter feels more feature-rich, with advanced connected car tech, digital displays, and a sunroof on many variants. The Punch counters with strong safety features and a simpler, practical interior.

(Also Read: 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Vs Older Tata Punch: Upgrades & Features Compared - Check What’s New)

Safety and Build

The Punch earns a 5-star GNCAP crash safety rating, appealing to safety-focused buyers. The Exter provides a comprehensive safety package, including six airbags, hill-start assist, seat belt reminders, and more.

Space and Practicality

The Exter offers a more spacious cabin and longer wheelbase, feeling roomier for passengers. The Punch emphasizes robust build quality and high ride height, favored for road presence and ruggedness.

Which Is Better?

The Tata Punch facelift excels in safety, torque, and rugged appeal. The Hyundai Exter leads in features, refinement, and bootspace. However, the choice depends on individual priorities, comfort, and overall features.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kazakhstan
Indian Medical Student Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Kazakhstan
mobile
Power-Packed 5G Smartphones Built for Speed, Battery & Everyday Performance
Technology
Do You Know When First Mobile Phone With Unlimited Cloud Storage Was Launched?
Iran Protests 2026
Iran Protests: 2000 Killed In Unrest, Exiled Prince Urges Trump Intervention
J&K
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kathua, Security Forces Trap JeM Commander
Germany
Is India New Fulcrum Of Next World Order? Amid Unstable US, EU Looks To Delhi
India-Germany
Explained: What Is Germany's Visa Free Transit For Indian Passport Holders
India China ties
China Fact-Checked: Indian Army Reaffirms Ownership Of Shaksgam Valley
GATE 2026 Admit Card
GATE 2026 Admit Card OUT At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download
Iran protest
Iran Issues Warning To American Politicians To Cease Their Deceptions’