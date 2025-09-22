Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Ignis Prices Cut Post GST Reforms - List
New Delhi: The GST reforms, which took effect on Monday, are expected to benefit both car buyers and manufacturers. With the reduced prices, cars are now more accessible to a wider customer base, which could translate into higher sales volume and bring more revenue to the companies. Following the GST reduction, carmakers have announced price cuts for their lineups. Popular SUVs like Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx have also seen a price reduction of up to Rs 85,000 and Rs 1,12,600, respectively. Additionally, their rivals like Hyundai Exter and Maruti Ignis have also become cheaper by up to Rs 89,209 and Rs 71,300, respectively.
Price Reductions
Tata Punch- Up to Rs 85,000
Maruti Fronx- Up to Rs 1,12,600
Hyundai Exter- Up to Rs 89,209
Maruti Ignis- Up to Rs 71,300
Tata Punch
It now starts from Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a single 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which can be had either with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. It also offers CNG models with a 5-speed manual. Notably, it is one of the top-selling SUVs in India.
Maruti Fronx
The Fronx is now priced from Rs 6,84,900 (ex-showroom). It is offered with 2 engine options: a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, NA and a 1-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged unit. The NA engine also comes with a fitted CNG kit. Transmission options include 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT and 5-speed AMT.
Hyundai Exter
The Exter now starts from Rs 5,68,033 (ex-showroom). It is the smallest SUV in Hyundai India's portfolio, available with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated (NA) petrol engine. This unit can be had either with a 5-speed MT or with a 5-speed AMT. It also gets a CNG kit for better fuel efficiency.
Maruti Ignis
The prices for the Ignis start from Rs 5,35,100 (ex-showroom). It gets a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol that generates 83PS and 113Nm. Transmission options include 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Ignis is being sold through Maruti's premium channel, the Nexa.
