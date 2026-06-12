Tata Punch, Nexon and Sierra to become costlier from July 1 - Here's what Tata Motors says

Mumbai: Planning to buy a Tata car? You may have to pay more from next month. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced a price hike of up to 1.5% across its passenger vehicle range, including both ICE and electric vehicles. The revised prices will come into effect from July 1, 2026.

The price increase will apply to several popular Tata models such as the Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz and the recently launched Sierra, along with the company's EV lineup.

According to Tata Motors, the decision has been taken due to rising input costs and continued inflationary pressures. The company said it has been absorbing a large part of these cost increases for some time. However, it is now passing on a portion of the additional burden to customers.

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In an official statement, it said, "This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment."

Tata Motors clarified that the price hike will vary depending on the model and variant. Not every vehicle will see the same increase. It said, "The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained."

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The announcement comes at a time when several automakers have been revising prices to manage increasing production and operating costs. Rising raw material expenses and inflation continue to put pressure on manufacturers across the industry.

For buyers planning to purchase a Tata vehicle, the current month could be an opportunity to avoid the upcoming price revision. The new prices will be applicable across Tata Motors' passenger vehicle portfolio from July 1, 2026.