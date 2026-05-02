Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Which car is better for city driving? Price, engine, and features COMPARED

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: In 2026, choosing a compact SUV for daily city drives is not easy. Buyers want a car that is easy to drive in traffic, fuel-efficient, and packed with features. Matching these criteria, there are two popular options in India that offer all these -- the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. Both cars are affordable, compact, and designed for urban use, but come with different strengths.

Price and positioning

The price gap between the two is minimal, making the choice more about features and driving feel. The Tata Punch starts from around Rs 5.59 lakh and goes up to about Rs 10.60 lakh, while the Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 5.64 lakh and Rs 9.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The Punch is slightly more affordable at the base level, but its top variants are costlier due to added features.

Engine and performance

Both SUVs come with similar 1.2-litre petrol engines. The Punch gets a 1199cc engine, while the Exter uses a 1197cc unit.

However, the difference lies in performance. The Punch offers slightly better power and a more rugged drive, while the Exter’s 4-cylinder engine is smoother and more refined, which makes it ideal for city traffic and daily commuting.

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Features and technology

The Hyundai Exter clearly stands out in terms of features. It offers a sunroof, a wireless charger, a digital cluster, and even a dashcam in some variants.

On the other hand, the Tata Punch now comes with a 10.25 inch infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and driving modes, making it more practical and safer for beginners.

Safety and build quality

Safety is where the Punch has a clear advantage. Tata is known for its strong build, and the Punch has earned a 5-star safety rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP for adult occupant protection, making it one of the safest cars in its segment.

However, the Exter offers six airbags and modern safety features but lacks the same proven crash-test reputation.

City driving experience: Which car is better?

For pure city use, both cars are easy to drive because of their compact size and light steering. However, their strengths differ in a few ways.

The Exter is better for smooth driving, comfort, and feature-rich daily use. The Punch feels tougher, handles rough roads better, and gives more confidence on bad city roads.

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Which one should you buy?

If your priority is comfort, features, and a smooth engine, the Hyundai Exter is the better choice for city driving. But if you want stronger build quality, better safety, and a rugged feel, the Tata Punch would be a good choice for you.