Tata records highest-ever monthly car sales with 71,066 units in January 2026

Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in January 2026, selling 71,066 units across domestic and international markets. This marks a strong 47.1 percent growth over 48,316 units sold in January 2025.

Its domestic passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, stood at 70,222 units, up 46.1 percent year-on-year. International business volumes also saw a sharp rise, with exports touching 844 units, compared to just 240 units a year ago.

Electric vehicles continued to be a key growth driver for Tata Motors. Combined EV sales, including domestic and exports, reached 9,052 units, registering a 72.7 percent jump over January 2025.

Among individual models, the Tata Nexon delivered its best-ever monthly performance, crossing 23,000 units. With this, Nexon’s cumulative sales have crossed the 10 lakh milestone, reinforcing its position as one of India's most successful compact SUVs.

The Tata Punch also posted its highest-ever monthly sales of over 19,000 units. Its cumulative sales have now crossed 7 lakh units in just over 4 years and 3 months, making it the fastest-selling car in its segment.

The Tiago also joined the 7 lakh sales club during the month.

Tata Motors has also witnessed strong demand across its new and refreshed lineup, including the Sierra, updated Punch and more. Due to high customer interest, Sierra production is being ramped up gradually to meet demand.

Key Highlights of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Sales In January 2026

- Achieved the highest-ever monthly sales of over 71,000 units.

- Nexon delivers its strongest-ever monthly sales with 23,000+ units; cumulative sales cross the prestigious 10 lakh milestone.

- Punch posts best-ever monthly sales of over 19,000 units; cumulative sales surpass the 7 lakh mark in just over 4 years and 3 months - the fastest in the industry.

- Tiago joins the league with cumulative sales crossing the 7 lakh milestone.

- Strong traction across all new launches, including Sierra, the new Punch and more.

- Sierra production is being ramped up progressively to meet higher customer demand.