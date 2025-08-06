Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942230https://zeenews.india.com/auto/tata-safari-adventure-x-plus-launched-at-just-rs-over-rs-5-lakh-cheaper-than-top-model-2942230.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Launched At Just Rs...; Over Rs 5 Lakh Cheaper Than Top Model

Tata Safari Adventure X Plus: Tata Motors has launched a new trim of the Safari SUV in India, the Adventure X Plus, at a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Launched At Just Rs...; Over Rs 5 Lakh Cheaper Than Top Model

Tata Safari Adventure X Details: Tata Motors has launched a new trim of the Safari SUV in India, the Adventure X Plus, at a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant replaces the older Adventure+ and Adventure+ A variants. What’s surprising is that the features and prices of the new Adventure X Plus are pretty much the same as the outgoing Adventure+ A, but it is more than Rs 5 lakh cheaper than the top-end Accomplished+ 7-seater.

2025 Tata Safari Prices (Ex-Showroom)

Smart- Rs 15,49,990

Pure X- Rs 18,49,000

Adventure X Plus- Rs 19,99,000

Accomplished X- Rs 23,09,000

Accomplished X Plus (7S)- Rs 25,09,000

Accomplished X Plus (6s)- Rs 25,19,000

Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Features

The Adventure X+ variant comes with a stylish Supernova Copper colour on the exterior and Adventure Oak (brown) leatherette upholstery inside. It gets some added premium features like a 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, 360-degree camera, automatic headlights and wipers, and Level-2 ADAS, making it feel more luxurious than the older version. Other features include:

-- 360-degree camera

-- Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

-- Wireless charger

-- Cruise control

-- One-touch driver side window

-- Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

-- Ambient lighting

-- Electronic parking brake with auto hold

-- Rear armrest with cupholders

-- Rain-sensing wipers

-- Front parking sensor

-- Rear defogger

-- Air purifier with AQI display

-- Paddle shifters (AT only)

-- ESP with driver doze-off alert

New Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Engine

Under the hood, nothing has changed. The new Safari Adventure X Plus is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, delivering 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. You can pick between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It also offers three terrain modes: Normal, Rough and Wet. It also offers three driving modes: Eco, City and Sport.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK