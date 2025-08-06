Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Launched At Just Rs...; Over Rs 5 Lakh Cheaper Than Top Model

Tata Safari Adventure X Details: Tata Motors has launched a new trim of the Safari SUV in India, the Adventure X Plus, at a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant replaces the older Adventure+ and Adventure+ A variants. What’s surprising is that the features and prices of the new Adventure X Plus are pretty much the same as the outgoing Adventure+ A, but it is more than Rs 5 lakh cheaper than the top-end Accomplished+ 7-seater.

2025 Tata Safari Prices (Ex-Showroom)

Smart- Rs 15,49,990

Pure X- Rs 18,49,000

Adventure X Plus- Rs 19,99,000

Accomplished X- Rs 23,09,000

Accomplished X Plus (7S)- Rs 25,09,000

Accomplished X Plus (6s)- Rs 25,19,000

Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Features

The Adventure X+ variant comes with a stylish Supernova Copper colour on the exterior and Adventure Oak (brown) leatherette upholstery inside. It gets some added premium features like a 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, 360-degree camera, automatic headlights and wipers, and Level-2 ADAS, making it feel more luxurious than the older version. Other features include:

-- 360-degree camera

-- Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

-- Wireless charger

-- Cruise control

-- One-touch driver side window

-- Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

-- Ambient lighting

-- Electronic parking brake with auto hold

-- Rear armrest with cupholders

-- Rain-sensing wipers

-- Front parking sensor

-- Rear defogger

-- Air purifier with AQI display

-- Paddle shifters (AT only)

-- ESP with driver doze-off alert

New Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Engine

Under the hood, nothing has changed. The new Safari Adventure X Plus is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, delivering 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. You can pick between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It also offers three terrain modes: Normal, Rough and Wet. It also offers three driving modes: Eco, City and Sport.