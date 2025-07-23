Advertisement
Tata Safari And Sierra EV Spotted Testing: Expected Launch, Powertrains, Features And More - What We Know So Far

Tata Safari And Sierra EV: Tata Motors is on a roll to expand its electric vehicle product lineup, catering to both budget-friendly and premium segments.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tata Safari And Sierra EV Spotted Testing: Tata Motors is on a roll to expand its electric vehicle product lineup, catering to both budget-friendly and premium segments. After the recent launch of the Harrier EV at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the company is now gearing up to bring in more electric SUVs, two of which, Tata Sierra EV and Safari EV, were spotted testing together. While the Sierra EV is expected to arrive around this Diwali, the Safari EV is likely to debut by late 2025 or early 2026.

The 7-seater Tata Safari EV will take on the upcoming Mahindra XEV 7e, which is also scheduled to launch towards the end of 2025. It’s expected that the Safari EV will share its powertrain with the Harrier EV. That means it could be offered with two battery options: a 65kWh pack paired with a rear-mounted motor producing 238bhp, and a larger 75kWh pack with an all-wheel drive system (marketed as QWD by Tata), offering a total power output of 313bhp. 

In its top-spec form, the Harrier EV claims a range of 627km on a single charge, but the Safari EV’s range might differ slightly. It might borrow some features from the Harrier EV, such as a 14.53-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system, digital key, near-field communication, a digital IRVM and more. 

It’s also likely to retain features from the current ICE Safari like the panoramic sunroof, 10-speaker JBL sound system, connected car features, hill descent control, an ADAS safety suite, electronic stability control, and driver drowsiness alert.

The electric Sierra might also get the same battery pack choices as the Harrier EV: a 65kWh and 75kWh pack. The features list could include a panoramic sunroof, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, ADAS, and 360-degree camera.

