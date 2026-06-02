Tata Safari EV first look: Spy shots reveal design updates and new features; Launch expected this festive season

Tata Safari EV spy shots: Tata Motors' upcoming Safari EV has been spotted on Indian roads for the first time, suggesting that the company is planning to launch the vehicle in the coming months. The three-row electric SUV will sit above the Harrier EV as Tata's flagship eSUV and directly rival the Mahindra XEV 9S. Spy shots captured a heavily camouflaged test mule, revealing enough details to give buyers their first real look at what India's next big family electric SUV could look like, and how much it could cost.

Tata Safari EV spy shots

The test vehicle looks quite similar to the current petrol-powered Safari in shape and size. However, the missing exhaust pipe and a special rear suspension setup, similar to the Harrier EV, confirm that this is the electric version. Despite the heavy camouflage, features like bold wheel arches, roof rails, a large rear spoiler, a sloping windshield, and stylish wraparound tail lamps can still be seen.

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One new feature that is not available in the regular Safari is a side step, which is expected to be exclusive to the EV version. Buyers can also expect a closed front grille, EV-specific badges, and updated front and rear bumpers to give the electric SUV a distinct look.

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Tata Safari EV: Expected platform, tech, and what's inside

The Safari EV will be built on the same Acti.ev+ platform as the Harrier EV and will be an ICE-to-EV conversion – a move that helps keep costs competitive. Inside, the cabin will feature Tata's TIDAL (Tata Intelligent Digital Architecture Layer) software, enabling features like OTA updates, a 540-degree surround-view camera, auto park assist, summon mode, low-speed cruise control, and a UPI-based in-car payment system. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging support are also expected.

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Tata Safari EV: Battery, range, and expected price

The Safari EV is expected to offer 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options, with both RWD and AWD variants. The dual-motor AWD setup will likely be limited to larger battery versions. Given the Safari's bigger, heavier body, its claimed range is expected to fall slightly short of the Harrier EV, which delivers up to 628 km on the 75 kWh RWD variant.

In terms of pricing, the Safari EV is expected to be priced between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, positioning it as a premium yet accessible option for families who want three rows and a fully electric drivetrain.