Tata Sales Boom: 70,222 units in January 2026 - Nexon, Punch and Sierra led the charge

Tata Car Sales In January 2026: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles started 2026 on a strong note. In January 2026, the company recorded total domestic wholesales of 70,222 units. This is a solid 46.07 percent growth compared to 48,075 units sold in January 2025. Sales also jumped 40.31 percent over December 2025. The numbers clearly show steady demand across Tata's SUV and EV range.

Nexon and Nexon EV

The Nexon and Nexon EV once again led the charge. Together, they sold 23,365 units in January 2026. That is a 51.75 percent year-on-year increase and a 20.59 percent month-on-month rise. The Nexon continues to remain one of India's best-selling compact SUVs.

Punch and Punch EV

The Punch and Punch EV were not far behind. Their combined sales stood at 19,257 units. This marks an 18.64 percent growth compared to the same month last year and a 20.51 percent increase over December 2025. Demand for Tata's entry-level SUVs remains strong and consistent.

Tiago, Tiago EV and Sierra

The Tiago and Tiago EV also posted healthy numbers. They combined sold 8,349 units. Sales grew 22.65 percent year-on-year. On a month-on-month basis, the growth was an impressive 43.31 percent. A big highlight in January was the Sierra. It recorded 7,003 units in its first full month of sales.

Big SUVs

Among the larger SUVs, the Harrier and Harrier EV also delivered strong growth. Combined sales reached 3,711 units. That translates to a massive 149.40 percent growth compared to last year and a 56.06 percent rise over December.

The Safari followed the same upward trend. It registered 2,375 units in January. Sales grew 53.42 percent year-on-year and 64.25 percent month-on-month.

Altroz, Curvv and Tigor

The Altroz hatchback also saw good momentum. It sold 3,135 units, reflecting a 54.21 percent year-on-year increase. The Curvv and Curvv EV together recorded 1,666 units. While they grew 50.91 percent over December, their year-on-year numbers were still lower.

The Tigor and Tigor EV posted 1,361 units.