Tata Sells 2 Lakh Electric Cars So Far, Introduces Offers For New & Existing Customers

Tata Motors was among the first carmakers in India to focus on electric vehicles. It started with the Tata Tigor EV and has since expanded its EV lineup to five models: Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, Tata Punch EV, Tata Nexon EV, and Tata Curvv EV. The company has now achieved a major milestone by selling 2 lakh electric cars in India. To mark this achievement, Tata is offering special benefits to both new and existing customers for the next 45 days.

Benefits include an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 and 100% on-road finance options. The company has also extended the free charging benefit for Nexon EV and Curvv EV to 6 months at any Tata Power charging station. Additionally, it is now providing free installation of a 7.2 kW AC Fast Home Charger with the purchase of an EV. It is also offering a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000 to upgrade to an EV.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Since we unveiled the Nexon.ev in 2020, we have championed EV adoption to greater heights with over 2 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads cementing our position as India’s largest EV 4-wheeler manufacturer."

Notably, Tata Motors currently has the largest market share in the Indian EV space, which is now shrinking as other EV makers expand their portfolio. According to media reports, Tata holds a 45% market share in the EV space while MG Motor stands at 37%.