Tata Sells Over 1 Lakh Cars In 30 Days From Navratri To Diwali

New Delhi: Amid robust festive demand and increased buying sentiments due to the reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on automobiles, Tata Motors on Tuesday said that it has delivered over 1 lakh cars within the last 30 days from Navratri to Deepawali. The GST reforms came into effect on September 22. The automobile manufacturer saw a massive 33% year-on-year (YoY) surge in sales during this period, with SUVs continuing to dominate the market.

Commenting on the record sales, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, "Over a 30-day period from Navratri to Diwali, we have achieved a landmark milestone with over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33% growth compared to the same period last year. Our SUVs continue to lead this momentum - with the Nexon registering over 38,000 retails, an impressive 73% growth, while the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29% year-on-year."

He further said, "Our EV portfolio too has shown strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, marking a 37% growth. Our full portfolio of cars and SUVs has supported this surge further, reinforcing our strategic commitment to product leadership, market relevance and delivery excellence in this pivotal festive window."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Furthermore, we believe this performance sets the tone for the rest of the fiscal year, especially as we gear up for exciting new launches this year, complemented by sustained customer enthusiasm," Chandra added.

Earlier, an industry estimate showed that automakers clocked record-breaking deliveries, crossing the 100,000 mark within just 24 hours on the occasion of Dhanteras.

As per the estimate, robust festive demand and the positive impact of GST 2.0 reforms, the auto sector saw one of its strongest single-day performances in years.