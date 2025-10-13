Tata Sierra About To Arrive: Expected Launch, Features, Engines And More - All You Need To Know

2025 Tata Sierra Expected Details: Tata Motors is gearing up to bring back one of its most iconic SUVs - the Tata Sierra. The new-generation model will be a midsize SUV and will be offered with petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options. While the Tata Sierra EV is expected to debut in November 2025, the ICE (petrol and diesel) version is likely to be launched in January 2026.

The upcoming Sierra will come with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The SUV will first go on sale with the NA petrol engine, while the turbo version will join later. The turbo engine will produce around 170bhp and 280Nm of torque.

For those preferring diesel, Tata is expected to use the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, the same unit that powers the Harrier too, where it generates 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options might include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The higher variants could also come with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to borrow its powertrain from the Harrier EV and could deliver a range of over 500km on a single charge.

Spy shots have already revealed some exciting details. The new Sierra will feature three digital displays, likely reserved for the top trims. It will also come with a 4-spoke steering wheel that carries the illuminated Tata logo in the centre.

The SUV is expected to be loaded with features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, ESP, hill-hold control and more.

Built on a new monocoque chassis, the new Sierra will retain the classic boxy stance and the iconic Alpine window design that made the original Sierra so distinctive. It will also get sharp LED DRLs, a full-width LED light bar, flush door handles, bold wheel arches, chunky cladding, and sleek LED taillamps.