/Tata Sierra CNG spotted testing near Pune plant - Here's when it could launch

Tata Sierra CNG: Tata Motors launched the Sierra last year and began deliveries earlier this year with three powertrain choices: a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a turbo diesel. An electric version is also on the way, with a grand debut scheduled for June 30, 2026. But now, a fourth option appears to be joining the lineup.
Spotted: Sierra With Emission Testing Kit
A new Sierra test mule has been spied near Tata Motors' plant on the outskirts of Pune, fitted with emission testing equipment. This strongly suggests the Sierra i-CNG is now in active testing, alongside a rumoured all-wheel drive version that's also reportedly under development.
Interestingly, this particular test mule was spotted in a brand new blue shade, similar to the Royal Blue colour seen on the Safari. But the bigger story here is the emission testing kit, which points clearly toward CNG development.
Why CNG Makes Sense for Tata
Tata Motors has been keen to bring a CNG option above the Nexon, and the two obvious candidates are the Curvv and the Sierra. Both are reportedly under development right now.
Even though the Curvv and Sierra are both C-segment midsize SUVs, their petrol engines are quite different. The Curvv uses a pair of 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo engines. The Sierra, on the other hand, uses a pair of 1.5-litre four-cylinder engines, one naturally aspirated and one turbocharged.
It's not yet clear which of these two engines will get the CNG treatment on the Sierra. The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol seems like the more likely candidate, though the turbo-petrol version hasn't been ruled out entirely.
What to Expect From Sierra i-CNG
Whichever engine gets chosen, the Sierra i-CNG is expected to use a twin-cylinder CNG tank setup in the boot. This layout typically eats into less luggage space compared to a traditional single large tank.
Based on Tata's other i-CNG models, the Sierra CNG should also retain a spare wheel, along with features like direct engine start on CNG, seamless switching between fuel types, and minimal power loss when running on gas. The launch around Diwali 2026 seems like a realistic timeline.
Why This Matters for Sales
Sierra sales have been holding steady between 6,000 and 9,000 units a month, with an average of 7,406 units monthly and over 37,319 units dispatched so far. Adding a CNG variant should give sales a healthy boost, especially given how much CNG demand has grown across India in recent years.
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