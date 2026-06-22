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Tata Sierra CNG spotted testing near Pune plant - Here's when it could launch

A new Sierra test mule has been spied near Tata Motors' plant on the outskirts of Pune, fitted with emission testing equipment.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Tata Sierra CNG spotted testing near Pune plant - Here's when it could launch
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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