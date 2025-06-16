Tata Sierra Coming Soon: Design, Cabin, Price Expectations And More

Tata Sierra Details: Tata Motors is set to launch its new SUV, the Sierra, around Diwali this year. This much-awaited SUV will compete with models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and Honda Elevate. Tata Motors' showcased the near-production version of the Sierra at Bharat Mobility Show in January 2025.

The final production version of the Sierra is expected to feature rectangular-shaped headlamp clusters, fog lamp assembly and air intake channels at the front. The side profile could get newly-designed alloy wheels with petal-like elements, massive body cladding, flush door handles, a pronounced C-pillar and cameras on the ORVMs.

At the rear, it is likely to get a full-width light bar connecting the taillights, a slab-sided tailgate and a dual-tone bumper with a faux silver skid plate. Inside the cabin, it will get a triple screen setup and new steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

The Sierra will feature a touch-based HVAC panel, similar to the Curvv. Other key features may include a panoramic sunroof, HUD, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, ADAS, 360-degree camera and multiple airbags.

According to the reports, the SUV will come with two seating layouts - a 5-seater (as standard) and a 4-seater lounge setup (likely for the electric version). While the ICE Sierra will use the ALFA platform, its electric version will be based on the Gen 2 Acti.ev platform.

The expected engine options are: a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 2.0L turbo diesel with both manual and automatic gearbox options. The electric Sierra may get the same battery pack choices as the Harrier EV - either a 65kWh or 75kWh pack.

Expected Prices

While the Sierra ICE is expected to come at a starting price of Rs 14-15 lakh, the Sierra EV will surely be a more expensive, expected to start from Rs 18-19 lakh (ex-showroom).