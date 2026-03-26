Tata Sierra could get AWD and CNG options: Test mule spotted - Here's what we know

Tata Sierra Spied Testing: The new Tata Sierra continues to stay in the spotlight, even months after its launch. The SUV is still being tested, and new sightings keep adding to the buzz. Many believed these were test units of the upcoming Sierra EV. But a fresh test mule tells a different story. A recently spotted fully camouflaged test mule had a cutout for an exhaust pipe that clearly points to an ICE version. It also hints at a possible development and testing of Sierra CNG or Sierra AWD.

Tata Sierra has already made a strong start in 2026. The SUV quickly became one of the top-selling models in its segment. It sold around 7,100 units in February alone. The company has also received over 1 lakh bookings so far. At the time of launch, the company had said it was open to introducing AWD and CNG versions based on customer demand. It seems that the plan may now be moving forward.

Tata is closely watching market response. Based on feedback, it could soon bring in these new options. The recent test models suggest that development is already underway. If launched, the Sierra CNG could offer better mileage and lower running costs. Tata is expected to use a dual-cylinder setup, similar to its other i-CNG cars. This setup allows space for a spare wheel as well.

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The CNG version will likely use a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It currently produces 106 bhp and 145 Nm in standard form. There is also a chance that Tata could offer an automatic gearbox, which would be a first in this segment for a CNG SUV.

On the other hand, the AWD version could be paired with a more powerful engine and an automatic gearbox. This setup would focus more on performance and better off-road ability. But both Sierra CNG and AWD versions could arrive sometime in 2027.