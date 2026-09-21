Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Tata Sierra Dark Edition launched at Rs 13.99 lakh - Details

Tata Sierra Dark Edition launched at Rs 13.99 lakh - Details

The new Dark Edition of the Tata Sierra is available starting from the Pure L trim, where it adds Rs 20,000 to the price.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
Tata Sierra Dark Edition launched at Rs 13.99 lakh - Details
Image Credit: Tata Sierra Dark Edition launched at Rs 13.99 lakh - Details

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tata Sierra Dark Edition launched at Rs 13.99 lakh - Details
2
3
4
5