/Tata Sierra Dark Edition launched at Rs 13.99 lakh - Details

Tata Sierra Dark Edition: Tata is doing what it's done with several other SUVs now, giving the Sierra a blacked-out Dark Edition. The new Dark Edition is available starting from the Pure L trim, where it adds Rs 20,000 to the price. Pick any trim above that, and the Dark Edition costs Rs 30,000 more. Prices for the Sierra Dark Edition start at Rs 13.99 lakh on the Pure L and go up to Rs 21.59 lakh on the range-topping Accomplished+.
Speaking on the launch of Tata Sierra Dark Edition, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "The Sierra #DARK brings together the legacy of two powerful icons, preserving everything that makes the Sierra legendary while elevating it through a more premium, sophisticated and exclusive interpretation."
Exterior and interior
Outside, the Sierra Dark Edition comes only in Friesian Black. Tata has swapped most of the chrome bits for black trim, and even the badges and alloy wheels get the same dark treatment. You'll also spot '#DARK' badges on the front fenders, just so nobody misses the point.
Step inside and the black theme continues, but Tata throws in a twist. Violet metallic trim shows up around the AC vents, door handles, front armrest and seatbacks. Even the seat stitching runs purple. Beyond this, nothing about the interior layout or features has changed from the regular Sierra.
So depending on which variant you pick, you still get things like the triple-screen setup, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, connected car features, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and the 12-speaker JBL Black sound system.
Engine and gearbox
Nothing changes under the hood either. The Dark Edition simply carries over whatever powertrain the base trim already offers. That means you can get a 106hp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT, a 118hp 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter, or the 160hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which only comes with the 6-speed torque converter.
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