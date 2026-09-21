/Tata Sierra Dark Edition launched at Rs 13.99 lakh - Details

Tata Sierra Dark Edition: Tata is doing what it's done with several other SUVs now, giving the Sierra a blacked-out Dark Edition. The new Dark Edition is available starting from the Pure L trim, where it adds Rs 20,000 to the price. Pick any trim above that, and the Dark Edition costs Rs 30,000 more. Prices for the Sierra Dark Edition start at Rs 13.99 lakh on the Pure L and go up to Rs 21.59 lakh on the range-topping Accomplished+.