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Tata Sierra EV exterior fully revealed ahead of June 30 launch

Tata Sierra EV: Tata is using the same approach here that it's used on its previous ICE-to-EV conversions. The Sierra EV gets a blanked-off grille instead of the functional one on the ICE version, with a slightly different face.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Tata Sierra EV exterior fully revealed ahead of June 30 launch
Image Credit: Tata Sierra EV exterior fully revealed ahead of June 30 launch

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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