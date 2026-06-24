/Tata Sierra EV exterior fully revealed ahead of June 30 launch

Tata Sierra EV exterior revealed: With the Sierra EV launch just days away, Tata Motors has given us a complete look at how the electric SUV will look on the outside. As expected, the design stays close to the ICE Sierra, with the changes mostly coming down to colour and a few EV-specific details. Notably, the electric SUV is set to launch on June 30.
Exterior design
The body-coloured blanked-off grille replaces the regular Sierra's blacked-out unit. The headlight and LED light setup stays identical, but the EV skips the Sierra branding that sits just below the LED light bar on the ICE version. Down below, the bumper gets a gloss-black finish along with a faux silver skid plate on the chin, again flipping the colour scheme compared to the petrol model.
Move to the side or rear, and there's barely anything different. The only real giveaways are the Sierra.ev badges on the front doors and tailgate. Even the 19-inch alloy wheels are carried over unchanged. That said, the EV is expected to get a few exclusive colour options, including the silver shade seen in these latest images.
Interior and features
Tata hasn't revealed the cabin yet, but expect strong similarities to the ICE Sierra here as well. The triple-screen layout, made up of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger-side screen, is likely reserved for higher trims. Lower variants could get a simpler dual-screen setup along with a head-up display. Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a premium sound system, and multiple drive modes.
Powertrain, battery and range
Mechanically, the Sierra EV is expected to closely mirror the Harrier EV. That means it should sit on Tata's acti.ev+ platform and carry over the same 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options. Tata has already confirmed that the Sierra EV will offer all-wheel drive, most likely limited to the top-spec variant, while lower trims are expected to stick with rear-wheel drive.
Since the Sierra is smaller and lighter than the Harrier EV, its claimed range could actually turn out higher. For reference, the Harrier EV offers up to 627 km on a full charge.
Expected price
The Sierra EV will slot right between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in Tata's growing electric lineup. Expected pricing falls in the Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh ex-showroom range, putting it up against the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Maruti e Vitara.
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