Tata Sierra EV Launch Timeline, Expected Range, Features & More

Tata Sierra EV: Tata Motors launched the ICE-powered Sierra SUV in India on November 25, 2025. Bookings began on December 15th. In just 24 hours, the SUV received 70,000 confirmed orders. Deliveries will start by mid-January 2026. Tata Motors is now preparing to launch the electric version of the Sierra in the first half of 2026. While Tata has not shared full details of the Sierra EV yet, here’s what to expect from the upcoming model.

Tata Sierra EV Platform

Unlike the ICE Sierra, which is built on the new ARGOS (All-Terrain Ready, Omni-Energy and Geometry Scalable Architecture) platform, the Sierra EV will use Tata’s Acti.ev architecture. This is the same platform that already underpins the Punch EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV. It supports different drivetrain setups and modern tech, including Level 2 ADAS, V2L and V2V features, and 5G connectivity.

Tata Sierra EV Battery Options

The Sierra EV is likely to borrow battery options from the Harrier EV. These include 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs. The Harrier EV with the 65kWh battery uses a rear-wheel-drive setup and offers a claimed range of 538km. The larger 75kWh battery is available with both RWD and AWD. It delivers a claimed range of 627km with RWD and 622km with AWD. Based on this, the Sierra EV is expected to offer a range of over 500km on a single charge.

Design & Expected Features

In terms of design, the Sierra EV will keep its original shape and styling. However, it will get EV-specific updates. These may include a closed-off grille, aero-friendly alloy wheels, EV badges. It will also get a multi-link rear suspension.

Most features from the ICE version are likely to be carried over, including a triple-screen layout, panoramic sunroof, JBL audio system, wireless phone connectivity, a wireless charger, Arcade.ev app suite, TPMS, ESC, a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags and more.