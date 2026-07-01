/Tata Sierra EV launched at Rs 18.79 lakh: 665 km range, triple screens, AWD, 6 terrain modes and more - Details explained

Design

The Sierra EV looks nearly identical to the ICE Sierra with a few notable differences. The front drops the full-width blacked-out section between the light bar and headlamps, and the Sierra lettering above the Tata logo is also gone. The front bumper gets a different design with more gloss black trim. The side profile and rear are virtually the same as the ICE version, with EV-specific badges being the only giveaway. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 19-inch units on higher variants. Ground clearance stands at 205 mm.