Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Tata Sierra EV launched at Rs 18.79 lakh: 665 km range, triple screens, AWD, 6 terrain modes and more - Details explained

Tata Sierra EV launched at Rs 18.79 lakh: 665 km range, triple screens, AWD, 6 terrain modes and more - Details explained

Tata Sierra EV: The Sierra EV shares the Acti.ev+ architecture and TiDAL E&E setup with the Harrier EV. Two battery options are on offer: 63 kWh and 75 kWh.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
Tata Sierra EV launched at Rs 18.79 lakh: 665 km range, triple screens, AWD, 6 terrain modes and more - Details explained
Image Credit: Tata Sierra EV launched at Rs 18.79 lakh: 665 km range, triple screens, AWD, 6 terrain modes and more - Details explained

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
National Doctors’ Day 2026: Don't ask AI to diagnose you, experts warn
National Doctors' Day2 min ago
2
cbse compartment class 12 date sheet 20263 min ago
3
EPFO3 min ago
4
Ishan Kishan6 min ago
5
Auto news6 min ago