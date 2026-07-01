/Tata Sierra EV launched at Rs 18.79 lakh: 665 km range, triple screens, AWD, 6 terrain modes and more - Details explained

Tata Sierra EV price, features, range and more: Tata Motors has officially launched the Sierra EV, priced from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open now, and deliveries begin July 15. The Sierra EV arrives just over seven months after the ICE Sierra and steps into the electric midsize SUV segment as a more direct rival to the Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6, and MG ZS EV.
How it's priced
The Sierra EV sits close to the BE 6, which ranges from Rs 18.9 lakh to Rs 26.9 lakh, and slightly above the Creta Electric, priced between Rs 18.03 lakh and Rs 23.67 lakh. Compared to the Curvv EV (Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh), the Sierra EV is more expensive by Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 6.8 lakh. However, it undercuts the larger Harrier EV (Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 28.99 lakh) by Rs 2.7 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, making it an interesting middle-ground option in Tata's own EV lineup.
Platform, battery, and powertrain
The Sierra EV shares the Acti.ev+ architecture and TiDAL E&E setup with the Harrier EV. Two battery options are on offer: 63 kWh and 75 kWh. Both come standard with a single rear-mounted motor producing 315 Nm. The 63 kWh variants make 238 hp, while the 75 kWh versions produce 209 hp in RWD form. The 75 kWh pack also offers a dual-motor AWD configuration, adding a 140 hp front motor and a combined torque output of 504 Nm.
With Boost Mode on, the AWD variant hits 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 5.8 seconds. The AWD variant also gets off-road-focused features including six terrain modes covering Normal, Grass/Snow, Mud/Gravel, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Custom, along with low-speed cruise control and a 540-degree camera system that includes an underfloor view alongside the standard 360-degree surround view.
Claimed range and charging
Tata claims 665 km of MIDC-certified range for the 75 kWh RWD variant, 624 km for the AWD, and 535 km for the 63 kWh versions. Using a 120 kW DC fast charger, Tata claims up to 263 km of range can be added in just 15 minutes, with a 20 to 80 percent charge taking around 26 minutes. On a 7.2 kW AC charger, a 10 to 100 percent top-up takes 8.9 hours for the smaller battery and 10.5 hours for the larger one. Like all Tata EVs, the Sierra EV comes with a lifetime battery warranty, which covers a 15-year period from the date of first registration.
Design
The Sierra EV looks nearly identical to the ICE Sierra with a few notable differences. The front drops the full-width blacked-out section between the light bar and headlamps, and the Sierra lettering above the Tata logo is also gone. The front bumper gets a different design with more gloss black trim. The side profile and rear are virtually the same as the ICE version, with EV-specific badges being the only giveaway. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 19-inch units on higher variants. Ground clearance stands at 205 mm.
Interior and features
The cabin layout mirrors the ICE Sierra, with minor colour scheme differences. Depending on the variant, the Sierra EV offers a triple-screen setup comprising a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver's display, and a 12.3-inch passenger screen. Other highlights include a head-up display, a 12-speaker JBL Black sound system, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Boss Mode, a digital key, OTA updates, a cabin air purifier, powered and ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, connected car tech, auto park assist, Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags as standard, V2L and V2V functionality, DrivePay in-car payments, and a summon mode borrowed from the Harrier EV.
Boot space is claimed at 450 litres up to the parcel shelf and 622 litres up to the roofline. With rear seats folded, total luggage space reaches 1,257 litres.
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