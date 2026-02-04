Tata Sierra EV launching soon: 500km+ range and Rs 20 lakh price? Here's what to expect

Tata Sierra EV Launching Updates: The all-new Tata Sierra is already on the roads, with deliveries beginning last month. Tata Motors is now getting ready to launch the electric version of the SUV. The Tata Sierra EV is expected to debut by late February 2026. The company had teased the electric Sierra in November last year, giving a brief look at its design and key highlights. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming Tata Sierra EV.

Design

The Sierra EV keeps the tall and rugged stance of the ICE model. However, it gets some EV-specific design changes. Up front, the grille is closed off. The bumper looks flatter and gets a full-width light bar. The SUV also features short overhangs and a raised bonnet. It comes with new alloy wheel designs, wraparound rear glass and a connected LED light bar at the back. Overall, it looks modern but still very Sierra.

Expected powertrains

While Tata Motors has not shared official powertrain details yet, the Sierra EV is expected to come with two battery pack options. It may get the 55kWh battery from the Curvv EV and the larger 65kWh battery from the Harrier EV. The 55kWh battery might use a single front-mounted motor, likely producing 167PS of power and 215Nm of torque. In the Curvv EV, this setup delivers a claimed MIDC range of 502km on a full charge.

The bigger 65kWh battery, seen on the Harrier EV, comes with a rear-wheel-drive setup. It produces 238PS and 315Nm of torque and offers a claimed MIDC range of 538km.

Rivals

Once launched, the Tata Sierra EV will compete with electric SUVs, like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and upcoming models like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.

Expected prices

Prices for the Tata Sierra EV are expected to start at around Rs 20 lakh for the base variant.