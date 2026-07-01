/Tata Sierra EV Pure base variant explained: What do you get for Rs 18.79 lakh? Check features, battery, range & more

Exterior

The front end keeps the Sierra EV's distinctive face intact. You get a full-width connected LED DRL spanning the width of the car, bi-LED projector headlamps positioned just below it, and the Tata logo centred between them. The bumper gets matte black inserts, body-coloured elements, and small lower air dams for aerodynamic efficiency. The Pure does miss out on the vertically stacked fog lamps seen on higher trims, but it does get a faux silver skid plate that adds a rugged touch.