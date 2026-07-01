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  • /Tata Sierra EV Pure base variant explained: What do you get for Rs 18.79 lakh? Check features, battery, range & more

Tata Sierra EV Pure base variant explained: What do you get for Rs 18.79 lakh? Check features, battery, range & more

Tata Sierra EV Pure base variant: The Pure is the entry point, but calling it a base model feels a bit harsh. It's well-equipped, retains most of the design highlights from higher trims, and doesn't feel stripped down at all.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Tata Sierra EV Pure base variant explained: What do you get for Rs 18.79 lakh? Check features, battery, range & more
Image Credit: Tata Sierra EV Pure base variant explained: What do you get for Rs 18.79 lakh? Check features, battery, range &amp; more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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