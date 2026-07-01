/Tata Sierra EV Pure base variant explained: What do you get for Rs 18.79 lakh? Check features, battery, range & more

Tata Sierra EV Pure base variant details: Tata Motors has launched the Sierra EV in India starting at Rs 18.79 lakh ex-showroom, and the lineup runs across five variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered A. The Pure is the entry point, but calling it a base model feels a bit harsh. It's well-equipped, retains most of the design highlights from higher trims, and doesn't feel stripped down at all. Here's a detailed look at everything the Pure variant offers.
Exterior
The front end keeps the Sierra EV's distinctive face intact. You get a full-width connected LED DRL spanning the width of the car, bi-LED projector headlamps positioned just below it, and the Tata logo centred between them. The bumper gets matte black inserts, body-coloured elements, and small lower air dams for aerodynamic efficiency. The Pure does miss out on the vertically stacked fog lamps seen on higher trims, but it does get a faux silver skid plate that adds a rugged touch.
On the sides, this barely looks like a base variant. The Pure rides on 18-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels and gets flush door handles, a squared rear window, blacked-out rear pillar and ORVMs, a black roof insert, and black body cladding. What it misses is roof rails, which would have added a bit more visual toughness to the profile.
At the rear, the flat tailgate integrates connected LED taillights and carries the Sierra.ev lettering. A muscular bumper with a faux silver skid plate, body cladding, an integrated spoiler, and a shark fin antenna round off the rear look. The Pure variant is available in three colours: Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Coorg Cloud.
Interior and features
Inside, the cabin gets a clean dual-tone look with fabric upholstery in a light brown and black scheme. The dashboard is finished in all-black with glossy white inserts, with the touchscreen at the centre. Door pads continue the light brown fabric with black inserts.
Practical touches include an adjustable front armrest, height-adjustable front seatbelts, a 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, a 4-way adjustable co-driver seat, adjustable headrests, a PM 2.5 cabin air purifier, vanity mirrors on both sides, rear AC vents, and rear window sunshades. The rear seats miss a central armrest, which is a minor disappointment. That said, the cabin is genuinely spacious, with good knee room and shoulder room even with three adults in the back.
The feature list is impressive for a base variant. It includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-speaker audio system, Amazon Alexa voice assistant, steering-mounted controls, tilt and telescopic steering wheel with illuminated logo, automatic climate control, drive modes, front and rear 65W charging ports, keyless entry with push-button start, paddle shifters for multi-mode regenerative braking, cruise control, a cooled glovebox, OTA updates, connected car tech, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, electric tailgate, and a rear wiper with washer.
The main omissions on the Pure are a panoramic sunroof and a few extras available on the Pure S and above. For safety, the Pure variant gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, hill hold and hill descent control, traction control, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a rear parking camera with sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, rollover mitigation, vehicle dynamic control, corner stability control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Battery and range
The Pure variant comes exclusively with the 63 kWh battery pack, which supports fast charging and offers a claimed MIDC range of up to 535 km. All power goes to the rear wheels through a single motor, producing 238 PS and 315 Nm. The Sierra EV also comes with an ultra-glide suspension setup as standard across the entire range.
Rivals
The Sierra EV competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6, VinFast VF7, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. Within Tata's own lineup, it sits above the Curvv EV and below the larger Harrier EV.
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