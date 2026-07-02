/Tata Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition revealed: 8 seats, all-terrain tyres and no roof - More details inside

Alongside the Sierra EV launch, Tata Motors also unveiled something completely unexpected: the Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition. This is a heavily modified version of the Sierra EV, built specifically for wildlife safari use. Tata hasn't confirmed whether it will go on sale, but if it does, it would be one of the most unique electric vehicles ever offered in India.
What exactly is the Sanctuary Edition?
Think of it as the Sierra EV reimagined as a proper safari vehicle. The front end stays the same as the production model, but everything behind it has been transformed. The most dramatic change is the removal of the standard enclosed roof. In its place is an open-top cabin covered by a large raised canopy held up by four pillars. This gives passengers unobstructed views in all directions, which is exactly what you want during a jungle safari.
The rear passenger section has also been completely redesigned to seat eight people. It features tiered, stadium-style seating, so passengers seated in the back rows can see over those in front without craning their necks. It's a clever solution for wildlife tourism.
Off-road and safari equipment
The Sanctuary Edition adds a front bull bar that wraps around the entire front fascia, along with an electric recovery winch for getting unstuck in difficult terrain. Two large auxiliary spotlights are mounted on the bull bar for improved visibility in low-light conditions.
The standard tyres are replaced with all-terrain tyres better suited to rough ground. Perforated side steps, rear grab rails, and a rear access step make it easier for passengers to climb in and out of the elevated cabin.
Whether Tata decides to put this into production or keeps it as a concept, the Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition is a genuinely exciting glimpse of what's possible with an electric platform built for versatility.
Features inside the production Sierra EV
The standard Sierra EV gets a 12.3-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch co-passenger entertainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, wireless phone charging, an NFC card key, an air purifier, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. V2L and V2V charging capability, Summon Mode, and auto park assist are also on board.
Comfort features include ventilated and 6-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function, Boss Mode for the co-passenger seat, dual-zone climate control, and rear sunshades. Safety kit covers six airbags, a 540-degree camera system with an underfloor transparent view, electronic stability control, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX child seat mounts, all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, and Level 2 ADAS.
Powertrain
The Sierra EV is available with two battery pack options: 63 kWh and 75 kWh. The larger battery can also be paired with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. Tata claims 665 km of MIDC-certified range for the 75 kWh RWD variant, 624 km for the AWD, and 535 km for the 63 kWh versions.
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