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  • /Tata Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition revealed: 8 seats, all-terrain tyres and no roof - More details inside

Tata Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition revealed: 8 seats, all-terrain tyres and no roof - More details inside

Tata Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition: Think of it as the Sierra EV reimagined as a proper safari vehicle. The front end stays the same as the production model, but everything behind it has been transformed.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Tata Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition revealed: 8 seats, all-terrain tyres and no roof - More details inside
Image Credit: Tata Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition revealed: 8 seats, all-terrain tyres and no roof - More details inside

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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