/Tata Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition revealed: 8 seats, all-terrain tyres and no roof - More details inside

What exactly is the Sanctuary Edition?

Think of it as the Sierra EV reimagined as a proper safari vehicle. The front end stays the same as the production model, but everything behind it has been transformed. The most dramatic change is the removal of the standard enclosed roof. In its place is an open-top cabin covered by a large raised canopy held up by four pillars. This gives passengers unobstructed views in all directions, which is exactly what you want during a jungle safari.