/Tata Sierra EV: Top pros and cons - Should you buy or skip?

Should you buy or skip?

Along with its performance, the Sierra EV is also a good family car. It offers plenty of space, good comfort, and a host of modern features. Overall, the Sierra EV makes a really strong case. This is arguably the best Tata you can buy right now. Does that mean it is flawless? No. The SUV does have its shortcomings, but none of them feel like major deal-breakers, except for its premium pricing. That said, it makes up for it with a long list of features.