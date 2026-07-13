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Tata Sierra EV: Top pros and cons - Should you buy or skip?

Tata Sierra EV: Overall, the Sierra EV makes a really strong case. This is arguably the best Tata you can buy right now. Does that mean it is flawless? No. The SUV does have its shortcomings.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Tata Sierra EV: Top pros and cons - Should you buy or skip?
Image Credit: Tata Sierra EV: Top pros and cons - Should you buy or skip?

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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