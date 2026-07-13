/Tata Sierra EV: Top pros and cons - Should you buy or skip?

Tata Sierra EV pros and cons: Tata recently launched the Sierra EV, priced between Rs 18.79 lakh and Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are already open, and deliveries are scheduled to begin from July 15. Before deliveries start, I (Lakshya Rana) got the opportunity to spend some time with the vehicle in Coimbatore. I spent a day with the Tata Sierra EV, driving it on city roads and highways, and here are its top pros and cons. I drove the Tata Sierra EV QWD 75 kWh variant.
Tata Sierra EV Pros
1. The Sierra EV looks stunning and the build quality backs up those looks. It comes in some genuinely interesting colour options too, which makes it stand out on the road.
2. The rear motor makes 206 bhp and the front motor adds another 138 bhp, giving the AWD variant a 0-100 kmph time of just 5.8 seconds. That's seriously quick for a family electric SUV.
3. The interior is contemporary, spacious, and practical, with enough room for five adults and plenty of storage options throughout the cabin.
4. The boot measures 622 litres (up to the roof), making it one of the largest in the segment. A genuinely useful advantage for families and long trips.
5. The ride quality is mature and composed at higher speed. Well-sorted road manners make it a confidence-inspiring SUV to drive.
6. There are multiple drive modes, terrain modes, and three levels of regeneration that let you tailor the driving experience as per your preference and the terrain.
7. The feature list is almost endless. Highlights include auto-park assist with remote parking and summon mode, a 540-degree camera system, a triple-screen infotainment setup, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, a HypAR augmented reality head-up display, ventilated seats with extendable thigh support, Boss Mode, reclining rear seatbacks, rear sunblinds, extendable sun visors, an air purifier with AQI display, booster LED headlamps, vehicle-to-load power supply, vehicle-to-vehicle charging, a hands-free tailgate, boot-open safety lights, wireless headphone connectivity, and even a gaming console.
8. Safety is thorough, with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Assist, and an electronic parking brake among the highlights.
Tata Sierra EV Cons
1. The dual-motor AWD setup is available on only one variant, the top-spec trim. Buyers will need to pay the maximum price to access it.
2. Low-speed ride quality is liveable but not plush. The Sierra EV rides noticeably firmer than the ICE Sierra at lower speeds.
3. There is no spare wheel and no spare wheel well. Tata provides only a puncture repair kit, which means if you want a spare, you have to buy one separately and place it on top of the boot floor. For a car in this price range, that's a surprising omission.
4. One-pedal driving is absent, which is a feature many EV buyers have come to expect at this price point.
5. All usual EV challenges, such as charging infrastructure, range anxiety on long trips and dependence on home or public charging access, apply to this as well.
Should you buy or skip?
Along with its performance, the Sierra EV is also a good family car. It offers plenty of space, good comfort, and a host of modern features. Overall, the Sierra EV makes a really strong case. This is arguably the best Tata you can buy right now. Does that mean it is flawless? No. The SUV does have its shortcomings, but none of them feel like major deal-breakers, except for its premium pricing. That said, it makes up for it with a long list of features.
However, before making your final decision, do not forget to check out other options in the segment, such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara and MG Windsor EV. All have their own strengths.
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