/Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Price, battery, range and performance compared

What the numbers tell you

The Sierra EV's top-spec 75 kWh RWD variant claims more range than the BE 6's base battery but less than the BE 6's top 79 kWh unit. The BE 6 also makes more power in its top variant, 286 PS versus the Sierra EV's 209 PS in 75 kWh RWD form. However, if you go for the Sierra EV AWD, you get a dual-motor setup that the BE 6 simply doesn't offer, along with a 0-100 time of 5.8 seconds versus 6.7 seconds for the BE 6.