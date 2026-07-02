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  • /Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Price, battery, range and performance compared

Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Price, battery, range and performance compared

The Sierra EV has a clear price advantage over the BE 6 at both ends of the range.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Price, battery, range and performance compared
Image Credit: Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Price, battery, range and performance compared

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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