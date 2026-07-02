/Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Price, battery, range and performance compared

The electric midsize SUV segment just got a new contender. Tata has launched the Sierra EV, and it's stepping straight into battle with some tough rivals. One of the most interesting matchups is against the Mahindra BE 6, which has been one of the strongest performers in this segment since its launch. Here's how the two compare on price, battery, range, and performance.
Price
The Sierra EV has a clear price advantage over the BE 6 at both ends of the range.
Tata Sierra EV: Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Mahindra BE 6: Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
At entry level, the difference is small, but at the top end, the Sierra EV is cheaper by Rs 2.5 lakh. That's a meaningful gap for fully loaded variants.
Battery
The Sierra EV offers two battery options: 63 kWh and 75 kWh. The 75 kWh pack is also available with an all-wheel drive configuration, making it the more versatile option.
The Mahindra BE 6 also comes in two battery sizes: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. However, both variants are available only in rear-wheel drive. There is no AWD option on the BE 6.
Range
The Sierra EV's 63 kWh variant claims a range of 565 km on the MIDC cycle. The 75 kWh RWD version pushes that up to 665 km, while the 75 kWh AWD variant claims 624 km.
The BE 6's 59 kWh battery claims 557 km, and the larger 79 kWh version claims the maximum range at 683 km. So, in terms of claimed range, the BE 6's top variant has the edge, but the gap over the Sierra EV's 75 kWh RWD is only 18 km.
Performance
The Sierra EV's 63 kWh variant produces 238 PS and 315 Nm from a single rear motor. The 75 kWh RWD version makes 209 PS and 315 Nm. The real performance story is the 75 kWh AWD, which combines a 209 PS rear motor with a 140 PS front motor for a total of 504 Nm of torque and a 0 to 100 kmph time of 5.8 seconds.
The BE 6's 59 kWh variant makes 231 PS and 380 Nm, while the top 79 kWh version produces 286 PS and 380 Nm. The BE 6 claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 6.7 seconds. The BE 6 has more outright power in its top variant, but the Sierra EV AWD is quicker off the line and offers dual-motor traction that the BE 6 simply doesn't provide.
What the numbers tell you
The Sierra EV's top-spec 75 kWh RWD variant claims more range than the BE 6's base battery but less than the BE 6's top 79 kWh unit. The BE 6 also makes more power in its top variant, 286 PS versus the Sierra EV's 209 PS in 75 kWh RWD form. However, if you go for the Sierra EV AWD, you get a dual-motor setup that the BE 6 simply doesn't offer, along with a 0-100 time of 5.8 seconds versus 6.7 seconds for the BE 6.
The Sierra EV is also more affordable at the top end, making it an interesting proposition for buyers who want more performance and AWD capability without paying a premium.
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