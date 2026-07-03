/Tata Sierra EV vs Maruti e Vitara: Which electric SUV is better to buy? Price, range, features compared

This comparison comes down to one simple question: do you want more range, or do you want to spend less? The Sierra EV, priced from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a 63kWh battery rated for 535km on a single charge, tested under MIDC standards. The e Vitara costs Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), a full Rs 5.3 lakh less, but its 49kWh battery delivers a shorter 440km range. For buyers on a tighter budget, that price gap alone could settle the decision. For those who drive longer distances regularly, the Sierra EV's extra range may be worth the added cost.