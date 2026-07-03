/Tata Sierra EV vs Maruti e Vitara: Which electric SUV is better to buy? Price, range, features compared

Tata Sierra EV vs Maruti e Vitara: Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki now both sell electric SUVs in India, and buyers comparing the newly launched Tata Sierra EV and Maruti e Vitara face a real choice between range and price. The Sierra EV starts at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and claims a 535km range (MIDC), while the e Vitara starts at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with a 440km range. Here's how these two electric SUVs compare in terms of price, range, power, and features. It may help you decide which one fits your budget and daily driving needs.
This comparison comes down to one simple question: do you want more range, or do you want to spend less? The Sierra EV, priced from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a 63kWh battery rated for 535km on a single charge, tested under MIDC standards. The e Vitara costs Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), a full Rs 5.3 lakh less, but its 49kWh battery delivers a shorter 440km range. For buyers on a tighter budget, that price gap alone could settle the decision. For those who drive longer distances regularly, the Sierra EV's extra range may be worth the added cost.
|Spec
|Tata Sierra EV
|Maruti e Vitara
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 18.79 lakh
|Rs 13.49 lakh
|Battery
|63kWh
|49kWh
|Range (MIDC)
|535km
|440km
|Power/Torque
|235bhp / 315Nm
|142bhp / 193Nm
|DC charging
|20–80% in 26 mins
|10–80% in 45 mins
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Ground clearance
|205mm
|185mm
|Airbags
|6
|7
|NCAP rating
|5-star BNCAP expected
|5-star Bharat NCAP
|Touchscreen
|12.3-inch
|10.11-inch
|Boot space
|622 litres
|310 litres
The Sierra EV is the clear winner in terms of raw performance. Its rear-mounted motor produces 235bhp and 315Nm of torque, compared to the e Vitara's front-mounted motor, which produces 142bhp and 193Nm. The Sierra EV also charges faster on DC fast chargers, going from 20 to 80 percent in just 26 minutes using a 110kW charger. The e Vitara takes 45 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent. However, Maruti includes a home AC wall-box charger with the e Vitara at no extra cost, while Tata sells the Sierra EV's charger separately, an added expense buyers should keep in mind.
The e Vitara currently holds an edge in safety credentials, carrying a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating with 7 airbags. The Sierra EV's official safety rating has not been announced yet, but it comes with Level 2 ADAS (22 features), 6 airbags, and more. The Sierra EV counters with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen compared to the e Vitara's 10.11-inch unit, along with higher ground clearance at 205mm versus 185mm. Boot space also favours the Sierra EV, offering 622 litres compared to the e Vitara's 310 litres. The Tata Sierra EV also gets a 55-litre frunk, which the e Vitara lacks.
If a lower upfront cost matters to you, the e Vitara makes more sense, especially with its included home charger. However, if you want stronger performance, faster charging, and significantly more range for longer trips, the Sierra EV could be the smarter choice despite its higher price.
Buyers should choose based on their personal needs and preferences before bringing home either of these electric SUVs.
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