Tata Sierra India Launch: Iconic SUV Could Debut In Petrol, Diesel And EV Options; Check Expected Price, Exterior, Interior And Safety Features

Tata Sierra SUV Price In India: Tata Motors has finally revealed the production-spec version of its much-awaited Tata Sierra SUV in India. The legendary SUV is set to be launched on November 25. This launch will mark the return of the iconic Sierra nameplate, inspired by the original model from the 1990s.

However, the company has already started taking bookings for the Sierra SUV (ICE version) reportedly. Tata Motors will sell the Sierra in both ICE-powered and EV versions. The SUV was showcased multiple times during development, first as a concept and later in its pre-production form. It is one of the first made-in-India SUVs as well as the first off-roader SUV from the manufacturer.

Tata Sierra SUV Specifications (Expected)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The upcoming Tata Sierra is expected to arrive in both petrol, diesel and electric versions, offering a wide range of powertrain choices and modern features. The petrol model may include a new 1.5 litre TGDi turbo petrol engine that produces around 170 hp and 280 Nm, while the diesel version is likely to use a 1.5 litre unit that delivers about 118 hp and 260 Nm.

Both engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic transmission options. The Sierra EV, meanwhile, is likely to come with two battery pack options and offer an estimated driving range of 450 to 550 kilometres on a single charge.

Tata unveiled the first look of its revamped first SUV, the Tata Sierra. pic.twitter.com/cz2lZCbguc — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 16, 2025

Tata Sierra SUV Exterior Specifications (Expected)

On the exterior front, the SUV features an upright stance with glossy black panels connecting the LED headlights, DRLs, Tata logo and bold Sierra lettering. It also comes with flush door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels and black cladding around the wheel arches for a rugged look.

Tata Sierra SUV Interior Specifications (Expected)

Tata has focused on creating a living room like cabin with a wide horizontal dashboard, large glass areas and the PanoraMax sunroof. The cabin includes three displays, one for the driver and two for infotainment, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The four spoke steering wheel, shared with the Tata Curvv, features an illuminated logo and touch based controls. (Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India Recalls 39,506 Grand Vitara Units Due To THIS Reason; Check Ex-Showroom Price And Variant)

Tata Sierra SUV Safety Features (Expected)

The Sierra is expected to come equipped with a rich set of features, including dual zone climate control, a wireless charging pad, ventilated and powered front seats, rear window sunshades, connected car technology, a 360 degree camera and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. On the safety front, it is likely to offer six airbags, ABS with ESC, traction control, hill hold assist and Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking. Like other models from Tata, the Sierra is also expected to target a 5 star safety rating.

Tata Sierra SUV Price (Expected)

The Tata Sierra is expected to cost between Rs 17 to 22 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol and diesel versions. The electric versions will likely be priced slightly higher, around Rs 20 to 25 lakh (ex-showroom). With this pricing, the top variant of the Sierra will sit just below the highest spec Tata Harrier.