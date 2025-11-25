Tata Sierra Launched In India With 3 Engine Options: Check Price, Availability And Safety Features

Tata Sierra Launched In India: Tata Motors has officially launched the much-awaited Tata Sierra in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 11.49 lakh. As this is a limited-period introductory offer, the SUV will be open for bookings from December 16, 2025, and customer deliveries are scheduled to begin from January 15, 2026.

The new Tata Sierra marks the revival of an iconic nameplate and enters the market as a modern SUV with new technology, three engine choices and advanced safety systems. An electric version of the Sierra will also be introduced later.

Six Colour Options Revealed

Tata Motors has showcased the Sierra in six monotone colour options. These include:

Andaman Adventure

Bengal Rouge

Coorg Clouds

Mintal Grey

Munnar Mist

Pristine White

Powered by Three Engine Options

The Tata Sierra will be available with three engine choices, offering a mix of petrol and diesel units. Here are the details:

1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol

1.5-litre naturally aspirated Revotron petrol

1.5-litre Kryojet turbo-diesel

The company says the naturally aspirated petrol engine will have higher ethanol-blend compatibility and lower NVH levels.

Built on New ARGOS Architecture

The 2025 Sierra is based on Tata’s newly developed ARGOS architecture, which stands for All-Terrain Ready, Omni-Energy, and Geometry Scalable. This modular platform can support both ICE and electric vehicles.

It also supports all-wheel drive, making the Sierra suitable for off-road use. Tata Motors claims the architecture is built for durability and rugged driving conditions.

Next-Gen Electrical System with 5G Support

A major feature of the new Sierra is the tidal 2.0 electrical architecture, which is the first Ethernet-based system in an ICE vehicle in India. It supports data transfer speeds of up to 1 Gbps. This platform also introduces 5G connectivity, offering faster vehicle-to-cloud communication and enabling seamless over-the-air updates.

The setup includes centralised computing, integrated domain controllers, and a CAN-FD network for faster ECU communication. Tata also claims the SUV has end-to-end cybersecurity systems and cloud-backup storage for better software performance.

Advanced Safety Features

The Tata Sierra comes equipped with more than 20 safety features as part of its Level-2 ADAS suite. The SUV includes:

6 airbags (standard)

Seatbelt anchor pre-tensioners

ISOFIX mounts

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Tata Motors also states that the Sierra’s body structure is engineered to deliver strong crash performance in both frontal and side-impact situations. The launch of the Tata Sierra marks an important moment for Tata Motors as it expands its SUV lineup.