TATA SIERRA RIVALS

Tata Sierra Rivals: Will This Iconic SUV Take On Other Competitors In Market; Check List

Tata Sierra Rivals: According to Autocar India, the Tata Sierra will compete with: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate and more.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 06:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tata Sierra Rivals: Will This Iconic SUV Take On Other Competitors In Market; Check ListImage: Instagram/@thetatasierra

Tata Sierra Rivals: Tata Motors newly launched Sierra is not just an upgraded version of the old model — it comes with fresh engineering, advanced safety features, and modern technology. Once it is available for sale in showrooms, the SUV will compete with several strong rivals in India’s crowded SUV market.

The 2025 Sierra offers three internal-combustion engine options: a 1.5-liter turbo petrol, a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel. This variety gives buyers choice according to their driving habits and fuel preferences. In contrast, many mainstream compact and mid-SUVs offer only two or three engine choices, which might not support off-road driving or an electric variant from the same platform.

Competition in the Midsize SUV Segment

According to Autocar India, the Tata Sierra will compete with: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Largest Dimensions in the Segment

According to Autocar India, with a height of 1,715mm, the new Sierra is the tallest SUV in the midsize category. Its 2,730mm wheelbase is the longest among direct rivals, improving road presence and interior space. Tata Motors claims a 622-litre boot, which places the Sierra among the most spacious models in the segment — a major advantage for long trips and family use.

The high ground clearance and 19-inch wheels add to its rugged look. Overall, the Sierra stands out as one of the biggest and most noticeable midsize SUVs currently available in India.

(Also Read: Old vs New Tata Sierra: How The Iconic SUV Transformed Over Years — Check All Upgrades)

Argos Architecture

A key highlight of the new Sierra is its ARGOS architecture, designed to support both ICE (internal combustion) and electric versions. This modular platform focuses on durability, the possibility of all-wheel-drive capability, and future flexibility — giving it an edge over SUVs that are built only for petrol or diesel engines.

