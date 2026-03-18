Tata Sierra scores BIG in BNCAP crash tests: 5-star safety rating explained

Tata Sierra Crash Test Ratings: The all-new Tata Sierra has secured a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV scored 31.14 points out of 32 in the adult occupant protection and 44.73 out of 49 in the child occupant protection category. These ratings apply across all variants.

Adult occupant protection

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Sierra performed well. The driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet received good protection. The chest and tibiae protection were rated as adequate. On the passenger side, most body parts received 'good' protection, except the right tibia.

The SUV also did very well in side impact tests. In both the side movable deformable barrier test and side pole impact tests, key areas like the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis of both driver and co-driver were well protected. These parts received good protection ratings.

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Child occupant protection

For child safety, the Sierra was tested with dummies representing an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old child. Both were placed in rear-facing child seats. In the frontal crash test, the younger dummy scored 7.73 points out of 8, while the older one scored a full 8 out of 8. In side impact tests, both dummies scored full points.

The SUV also performed strongly in the detailed child safety evaluation. It scored 23.73 out of 24 in dynamic tests and a full 12 out of 12 in child restraint system (CRS) checks. A few points were lost in the vehicle assessment category, bringing the final child safety score to 44.73 out of 49 points.

Safety features

In terms of safety features, the Sierra comes well-equipped. It gets 6 airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control and ABS with EBD as standard. Higher variants add more tech, like a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, auto-dimming IRVM and blind spot monitoring.

Price and rivals

The Sierra is priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.