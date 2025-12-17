Advertisement
NewsAutoTata Sierra Storms The Market With Over 70,000 Bookings On Day 1 - Check Top Pros & Cons
AUTO NEWS

Tata Sierra Storms The Market With Over 70,000 Bookings On Day 1 - Check Top Pros & Cons

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tata Sierra Bookings: Tata Sierra has received a strong response from the market. On the first day of bookings, the SUV recorded more than 70,000 confirmed orders, underlining high customer interest in the revived nameplate. Notably, the original Sierra was launched in 1991 and discontinued in 2003. The nameplate returned after more than two decades and immediately took the market by storm, thanks to its design, high-end features, and multiple powertrain options.

In addition to confirmed bookings, around 1.35 lakh customers have already selected their preferred variants and configurations as they progress to complete booking formalities, the company said in an official statement. The strong opening-day numbers highlight the excitement around the new-generation Sierra, which marks the comeback of a brand that once enjoyed cult status in India. 

Tata Motors appears to have successfully tapped into both nostalgia and demand for modern SUVs. Speaking about the booking milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “We sincerely thank our customers for this overwhelming response, which reaffirms the legendary status of the Tata Sierra. True to its legacy of redefining norms, the Sierra has pioneered a new category: the Premium Mid-SUV."

He further said, "Harnessing a deep understanding of evolving consumer aspirations, it reimagines what a mid-size SUV can be. By enriching every dimension-space, comfort, luxury, safety, and everyday usability- the Sierra elevates the segment to an entirely new benchmark. The Sierra is more than a vehicle—it stands as a symbol of progress, individuality, and aspiration."

Launched on November 25, 2025, the all-new Tata Sierra offers three powertrain options: the 1.5L Kryojet Diesel, the 1.5L TGDi Hyperion petrol, and the 1.5L NA Revotron petrol. It is priced between Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Tata Sierra Pros
It looks stunning on the road. The build also feels solid.
Multiple powertrain options for a wider range of customers. 
All three engines offer an automatic option.
The cabin feels modern and airy.
Storage areas are well thought out. 
The 622-litre boot is one of the largest in the segment.
Ride quality is impressive.
The balance between comfort and handling is excellent. 
High-speed stability is also comfortable.
Long feature list: triple screens, panoramic sunroof, wireless headphone connectivity, ventilated seats, HUD, boss mode, hands-free tailgate, ADAS, 6 airbags a 360-degree camera and more.

Tata Sierra Cons
The diesel engine lacks the excitement. With 116 bhp, it feels relaxed rather than exciting.
The engine noise is noticeable in the cabin, particularly with the diesel engine.
Turbo-petrol is only available in the top 3 variants.
The fit and finish is inconsistent in some places. 
The quality of a few cabin materials should have been better.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

