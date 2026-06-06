Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Price, engine, boot space and features compared – Which SUV should you buy in 2026?

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Many compact SUVs compete with each other in India’s highly competitive car market, and the Tata Sierra and Kia Seltos are also in this battlefield. The Tata Sierra starts at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Kia Seltos kicks off at Rs 10.99 lakh. Both target the same buyer – someone who wants a capable, feature-packed family SUV without crossing the Rs 20–Rs 22 lakh mark. Here's a detailed comparison of these two vehicles:

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Key specs comparison

Parameter Tata Sierra Kia Seltos Starting price (ex-showroom) Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh Engine (Petrol) 1.5L Revotron (1498 cc) 1.5L Smartstream (1497 cc) Max power (Petrol) 105 bhp, 6000 rpm 113 bhp, 6300 rpm Max torque (Petrol) 145 Nm, 2100 rpm 144 Nm, 4500 rpm Diesel power 116 bhp 114 bhp Diesel torque 280 Nm 250 Nm Gearbox 6-speed MT/AT 6-speed MT/AT Boot space 622 L (to roof) 447 L Wheelbase 2730 mm 2690 mm Ground clearance 205 mm 200 mm NCAP rating 5-Star (Bharat NCAP) 5-Star (Bharat NCAP) Airbags 6 6

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Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Design and dimensions

The Tata Sierra measures 4340 mm in length, 1841 mm in width, and stands 1715 mm tall, making it noticeably more upright than the Seltos, which is longer at 4460 mm but considerably lower at 1635 mm. The Sierra's taller stance and 205 mm ground clearance give it an edge on broken roads and speed breakers that plague Indian cities. The Seltos counters with a more dynamic, road-hugging profile, appealing to buyers who prioritise style over ground clearance.

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Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Engine and performance

Both cars offer petrol and diesel options, but the diesel variants are where most serious buyers will look. The Sierra's 1.5L Kryojet diesel puts out 116 bhp and a strong 280 Nm of torque, beating the Seltos's 114 bhp and 250 Nm. That extra torque matters on highway overtakes and loaded family trips. On the petrol side, the Seltos is actually quicker on paper – 113 bhp vs the Sierra's 105 bhp. The Seltos also has a known track record for refinement, whereas the Sierra is still building its reliability reputation.

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Boot space and practicality

This is where the Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos comparison gets very one-sided. The Sierra offers 622 litres of boot space measured to the roof, compared to the Seltos's 447 litres. Fold the rear seats flat in the Sierra, and it opens up to a massive 1,257 litres. For families carrying luggage, prams, or weekend gear, the Sierra is undoubtedly the better option here. The Sierra also has a longer wheelbase – 2730 mm vs 2690 mm – which usually means more rear legroom.

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Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Features, safety, and value

Both SUVs earn a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and come with 6 airbags as standard across the range. The Seltos carries years of trusted feature sets – a panoramic sunroof, ADAS on top trims, ventilated seats, and a polished infotainment setup. The Sierra matches up with its own strong feature list and benefits from Tata's strong service network across India.

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV should you buy?

If boot space, torque, and cabin height matter most to your daily life, the Tata Sierra is the smarter pick. If you want a proven engine, sharper petrol performance, and a well-rounded package with years of owner data behind it, the Kia Seltos remains hard to beat.