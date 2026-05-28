Tata shocks the EV market: All-new 2026 Tiago EV drops with a massive price cut | DETAILS

Tata Motors has launched the heavily restyled and reworked 2026 Tiago EV at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which marks the most aggressive starting price point for an EV in the country. Being positioned as the most affordable electric car in India, the brand-new Tata Tiago EV features an extensively revamped exterior styling, premium dual-tone cabin, numerous upgrades in technology, and much improved levels of safety, all in conjunction with a highly aggressive reduction in pricing.

Price cut and new BaaS programs

An interesting strategy taken by Tata Motors includes a reduction in pricing on this model refresh. The old pre-facelift variant had an MSRP ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh and up to Rs 11.14 lakh. However, the highly equipped 2026 version comes at an even lower price, further reinforcing its competitiveness against such models as the MG Comet EV or Citroen eC3.

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Additionally, Tata is offering a new Battery as a Service (BaaS) program. This allows the customer to purchase the base car itself for a starting price point of Rs 4.69 lakh, after which a battery fee will be charged based on Rs 2.6 for each kilometer driven.

Sleek aesthetics

The exterior gets an overhaul in terms of design with the new-generation front fascia, complete with stylish LED headlamps, new eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, a closed body-colored grille, and a redesigned bumper with faux air vent inserts at the corners. There are new 15-inch wheels on the sides, while the wheel arches get cladding treatment.

At the rear, the hatchback now sports high-tech connected LED taillamps, along with a new-shaped bumper. Other changes include a dual-tone black roof, a shark fin antenna, and chrome door handles.

The Tiago EV now comes in six exciting color combinations, such as Dehradun Dew, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Matheran Monsoon, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

Tech-rich cabin with standardised six-airbag safety shield

Inside, the Indian auto manufacturer has revamped the dashboard, giving it a futuristic dual-tone look. Centered on the dash is the new 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment screen, along with a part-digital TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. With significant updates to its E&O architecture, the unit supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in addition to a host of connected car technologies offering more than 40 functions.

Premium add-ons include:

Two Wireless Charging Pads with a Gloss Black Finish

Rear AC Ventilation, Cooled Glovebox, and Automatic Climate Control

Grey Fabric Upholstery with New Door Liners and Rotary Drive Selector

Two Spokes Steering Wheel Embossed with New Offset Logo 'Tata.ev'

With safety receiving a huge overhaul this time, there are six airbags now instead of the dual-airbag arrangement. Tata has enhanced the vehicle's rigidity, thus providing better crash protection. Furthermore, the latest model of the Tiago EV will feature advanced driver-assist technologies such as a 360-degree camera system, several view modes, a blind-view monitor, ESP with traction control, hill hold assistance, TPMS, and torque vectoring by braking.

Updated powertrains

Both battery pack variants have been retained in the new-generation Tiago EV; however, charging capacity has been greatly improved.

19.2 kWh pack: This variant has a power output of 62 hp and torque of 110 Nm. Claimed MIDC Range is now 226km compared to 223km in the previous generation model, while the actual 'C75' Range is 160–170km.

24 kWh version: Generates 75 hp and torque of 114 Nm; reaches 0-60 kph in 5.7 seconds. Its promised MIDC mileage is 285km (a slight decline from the 293km); its practical C75 range is 205-215km.

Superior charging technology: As per Tata, the latest Tiago EV charges 40 percent quicker than the earlier model, regaining 100km of range in just 18 minutes. With the help of the 30kW DC fast charger, both batteries can be charged by 10-80 percent in 35 minutes. There are two home chargers available – 3.3kW and 7.2kW AC.

As the last attempt towards sealing the deal, Tata Motors is providing a lifetime unlimited-kilometer warranty of the battery pack for the 24kWh model, valid for the first owner. The 19.2 kWh version maintains its excellent battery warranty of 8 years/1.6 lakh km.

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