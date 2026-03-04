Tata Tiago EV facelift: Spy images suggest major design changes ahead of 2026 launch

Tata Tiago EV facelift: Ahead of its 2026 launch, a camouflaged test mule of the Tata Tiago EV has been spotted testing again, hinting at a major facelift for the electric hatchback. While the model received an interior update last year, the latest spy shots suggest that the upcoming version will focus more on exterior design changes and possible mechanical upgrades.

The facelifted Tiago EV is expected to launch in the second half of 2026. Once introduced, it will continue to compete with rivals such as the MG Comet and the Citroen eC3 in the Indian market.

Tata Tiago EV facelift: Exterior

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the latest images, the updated Tiago EV is expected to get a redesigned front fascia. The hatchback could feature new headlights, a revised grille, and a cleaner-looking bumper. The LED daytime running lights (DRLs) appear to be integrated within the headlamps, replacing the bumper-mounted DRLs seen on the current version.

The headlamps look sharper with new internal elements, while the front bumper seems less contoured, possibly to improve aerodynamic efficiency. In profile, the facelifted model may get a fresh set of alloy wheels.

At the rear, the car is expected to come with updated tail-lamps, possibly with a connected lighting design. Spy images also hint at a reworked rear bumper and redesigned tail-lamp internals.

(Also Read: Holi car cleaning cost: How much money car washers charge? Check latest prices in your city)

Tata Tiago EV facelift: Expected interior and mechanical upgrades

Inside the cabin, the Tiago EV facelift could introduce a new digital driver’s display. The current model uses a relatively basic instrument cluster, and this update may improve the overall driving experience.

There could also be changes under the hood. It is expected that Tata Motors may introduce its newer 6-in-1 electric drivetrain, which is already seen in the Tata Punch EV. This system is designed to be more efficient, better packaged, and cost-effective to produce.

The company is also expected to offer larger battery packs. At present, the Tiago EV is available with 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery options, delivering a claimed range of up to 223km and 293km, respectively.