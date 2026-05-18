Tata to launch 6 cars by March 2027 - Sierra EV, Safari EV, Avinya EV and more

Upcoming Tata Cars: Tata Motors is preparing a big product push for the Indian market. The company is planning six new launches by March 2027. Out of these, two will be completely new products, while four will be updated versions of existing Tata cars. The upcoming launches will include new electric SUVs, facelifted hatchbacks and sedans, and even the first model from Tata's premium Avinya brand.

Tata Sierra EV

One of the biggest upcoming launches from Tata Motors will be the Sierra EV. The electric SUV is expected to go on sale between July and September 2026, a few months after the launch of the petrol and diesel Sierra. The Sierra EV will sit between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in Tata's EV lineup. Reports suggest it could get 55kWh and 65kWh battery packs, along with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options.

Also Read: Waiting for 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift? Spy shots reveal BIG surprise! Check what's new

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tata Safari EV

Tata is also reportedly working on the Safari EV, which could arrive during the festive season of 2026. This will become Tata's first three-row electric SUV and is expected to serve as the flagship model in the company's EV range. The Safari EV will likely use 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs borrowed from the Harrier EV. Both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions are expected.

Tiago and Tigor facelifts

Tata's entry-level cars are also likely to receive updates soon. The company may introduce facelifted versions of the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor, including their electric variants. Spy shots of the updated Tiago EV have already surfaced online. The refreshed models could feature Tata's new 6-in-1 EV drivetrain technology, which recently debuted in the updated Punch EV.

Also Read: I am 30. Married. Salary Rs 80k/month. Which car should I buy? AI responds

Avinya EV

Tata is also expected to launch the first production model under its premium Avinya brand in the second half of FY2027. The upcoming Avinya EV is likely to be a large electric SUV based on Tata's dedicated born-electric platform with a skateboard-style architecture. The model could make its public debut at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.